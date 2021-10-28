Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Tovino Thomas: 'Minnal Murali' Will Engross Audience Till The End

The Malayalam actor unveiled the trailer of the superhero film on Thursday (October 28).

Tovino Thomas: 'Minnal Murali' Will Engross Audience Till The End
Actor Tovino Thomas in a still from 'Minnal Murali'. | Instagram/Tovinothomas

Tovino Thomas: 'Minnal Murali' Will Engross Audience Till The End
2021-10-28T13:22:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 1:22 pm

Actor Tovino Thomas will soon be seen surprising people with his new abilities as superhero Minnal Murali. The actor released the trailer of his next film by the same name on Thursday and is excited to share the story. 

'Minnal Murali' is directed by Basil Joseph and tells the story of a common man, who gets special power after being struck by lightning. 

Talking about the film, Thomas says, "“Minnal Murali' is the kind of story that will engross and captivate everyone until the very end. I play the enigmatic character, Jaison a.k.a Minnal Murali, who is hit by a bolt of lightning and gets supernatural powers. Taking on the role of Minnal Murali has been a challenging experience for me. Basil Joseph’s vision is truly unparalleled and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to watch it”

The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English through Netflix on December 24.

For Joseph, directing this film was special because he has always been a fan of superhero stories.

"I have always been a huge fan of superhero fiction, right from the comic books to the early noir superhero movies. I  wanted to find the best superhero origin stories that would appeal to a wide set of audience and with Minnal Murali, that dream has come to life. Thanks to Weekend Blockbusters for the opportunity, Tovino for his dedication and having Netflix as a partner to complete our vision," says Joseph.

The movie has been produced by Sophia Paul under her banner Weekend Blockbusters. She says the team took good time in making the film, to ensure that it got the perfect end result.

"We knew we were embarking on something special and challenging, and something we had not done before. It was a remarkable journey during these unprecedented times. The biggest achievement of this project is the team that made 'Minnal Murali' possible. It was a two year long adventure and the entire team worked day and night, so that Minnal Murali could be that superhero we all wanted him to be,"says Paul. 

'Minnal Murali', which is set in the 90s, also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese.

Outlook Web Bureau Kochi Art & Entertainment
