Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Top Honors For Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah and Hansal Mehta At Asian Academy Awards

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah and filmmaker Hansal Mehta bagged the top honours at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 held in Singapore.

Naseeruddin Shah (left) Hansal Mehta(center ) and Manoj Bajpayee(right) | Instagram/@bajpayee.manoj/@hansalmehta

2021-12-04T22:19:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 10:19 pm

The Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 felicitated Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, actress Konkana Sen Sharma, and filmmaker Hansal Mehta with top honours.

The awards gala, held on Thursday and Friday in Singapore, honoured people in the creative field working across various platforms from different countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

From India, Bajpayee bagged the best actor award for his nuanced performance of Srikant Tiwari in Amazon Prime Video series 'The Family Man 2'.

Sen Sharma won best actress award for her portrayal of Bharti Mondal in 'Geeli Puchhi' segment of Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.

Mehta registered two wins with his hit show 'Scam 1992' -- best drama series and best direction.

The crime drama series, featuring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, is based on the 1992 Harshad Mehta stock market scam.

Taking to Twitter, Mehta thanked his entire team of 'Scam 1992'.

"Two awards for #Scam1992 in the #AsianAcademyCreativeAwards, India for Best Drama Series and Best Direction. We now go on to represent India at the Grand Finale in December. Thank you amazing team #Scam1992, my co-director, and son @JaiHMehta @nairsameer @ApplauseSocial @SonyLIV," he wrote.

Shah was honoured with best supporting actor for Amazon Prime Video series 'Bandish Bandits', in which he played a veteran classical musician.

Amazon original 'Mirzapur' season two won in the best original program by a streamer/OTT category.

The show's creator Puneet Krishna dedicated the award to actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra, who was found dead in his flat in suburban Versova on Thursday afternoon. He played the role of Lalit in the show.

"A heartfelt thanks to every actor and every person working extremely hard behind the camera to make Mirzapur a memorable viewing experience for the audiences. Thank you, Asian Academy Creative Awards, for recognizing our efforts.

"We would like to dedicate this award to Brahma Mishra, one of the most talented actors that we have worked with, and only wish that he was here to share this moment with us," Krishna said in a statement.

Bollywood 'actress' Amruta Subhash was awarded best 'actress' in supporting role category for playing Lily, a bar dancer in the Netflix show, 'Bombay Begums'.

"My First International Award!Thank you to my team,” Subhash wrote on Twitter.

Filmmaker Umesh Bisht's 'Pagglait' also bagged two awards -- the best original screenplay and the best sound awards. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

