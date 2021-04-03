Tom Holland-Starrer 'Uncharted' Release Delayed By One Week

Sony has decided to delay the release of Tom Holland-starrer "Uncharted" by a week.
Also featuring Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg in a prominent role, the movie is an official adaptation of the popular video game of the same title.
According to Variety, the film’s release has been postponed to February 18, 2022.
Ruben Fleischer, known for movies like "Zombieland" and "Venom", is directing the live-action movie, which follows the adventures of young treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Holland).
Wahlberg is playing the role of Sully, a fellow treasure hunter and mentor to Drake, while Sophia Ali portrays Chloe Frazer, another fortune hunter and Drake's love interest
The cast also include actors Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle.
"Uncharted" has a screenplay by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. It is produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad.
(With inputs from PTI)
