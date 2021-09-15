Tiku Talsania Excited To Be A Part Of Gujarati Play

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania who stars in the Gujarat play ‘Jenu Khisu Garam Eni Same Sau Naram’, a family drama, says the experience of working in the teleplay was great.

“'Jenu Khisu Garam Eni Same Sau Naram’ has a very strong script. This is a story that gets etched in the heart of the audience and the one thing that I would really like them to take away from the play is to love your family,” says Tiku Talsania.

He plays the protagonist Shivkumar, whose family comprises his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, and a grandchild.

“Your loved ones are your only pillars of support right till the end. I want to also request those who have never watched Gujarati plays, to please watch this one because this experience will live with you all your life,” he adds.

‘Jenu Khisu Garam Eni Same Sau Naram’ is directed by Imtiaz Patel and stars Tiku Talsania, Vandana Pathak, Narhari Jani, Nilesh Pandya, Linesh Fanse, Vaishali Parmar, Purvi Bhatt, Pratham Bhatt, and Chintan Mehta.

Zee Theatre presents the popular Gujarati play on Dish TV and D2H Rangmanch Active. The play will be available on the platform throughout the week.