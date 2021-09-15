Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Tiku Talsania Excited To Be A Part Of Gujarati Play

Tiku Talsania Excited To Be A Part Of Gujarati Play

Tiku Talsania Excited To Be A Part Of Gujarati Play
Actor Tiku Talsania

The veteran actor also says, the Gujarati play ‘Jenu Khisu Garam Eni Same Sau Naram’ has a very strong script

Trending

Tiku Talsania Excited To Be A Part Of Gujarati Play
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T13:52:45+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 1:52 pm

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania who stars in the Gujarat play ‘Jenu Khisu Garam Eni Same Sau Naram’, a family drama, says the experience of working in the teleplay was great. 

“'Jenu Khisu Garam Eni Same Sau Naram’ has a very strong script. This is a story that gets etched in the heart of the audience and the one thing that I would really like them to take away from the play is to love your family,” says Tiku Talsania.

He plays the protagonist Shivkumar, whose family comprises his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, and a grandchild.

“Your loved ones are your only pillars of support right till the end. I want to also request those who have never watched Gujarati plays, to please watch this one because this experience will live with you all your life,” he adds.  

‘Jenu Khisu Garam Eni Same Sau Naram’ is directed by Imtiaz Patel and stars Tiku Talsania, Vandana Pathak, Narhari Jani, Nilesh Pandya, Linesh Fanse, Vaishali Parmar, Purvi Bhatt, Pratham Bhatt, and Chintan Mehta.

Zee Theatre presents the popular Gujarati play on Dish TV and D2H Rangmanch Active. The play will be available on the platform throughout the week.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau tiku talsania Gujarat Theatre Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Indian Netizens Want To Know Why Ranveer Singh Wasn’t Invited For Met Gala

Indian Netizens Want To Know Why Ranveer Singh Wasn’t Invited For Met Gala

Hollywood Stars React To ‘One Of A Kind’ Comedian Norm Macdonald’s Death

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Buy Bungalow Worth Rs 22 Crore In Alibaug!

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Says She Would Have 'Dated' Pratik Sehajpal If She Wasn't 'Married'

Govinda's Other Nephew Says 'Sunita Maami' Is Like A 'Mother' To Him

Shehnaaz Gill Is Coping Well, After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Says Abhinav Shukla

Who Is Sudha Reddy, The Only Indian Invited At Met Gala 2021?

Shehnaaz Gill's Dad Gets Her Name Tattooed; Sidharth Shukla’s Mom Wants Her To Lead A Normal Life

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Hugh Jackman Aka Wolverine Stands With Afghan Women

Hugh Jackman Aka Wolverine Stands With Afghan Women

Hindi Diwas 2021: Lyricist Shreyas Angane Feels Hindi Lyrics Are Struggling To Retain Its Identity

Hindi Diwas 2021: Lyricist Shreyas Angane Feels Hindi Lyrics Are Struggling To Retain Its Identity

Fardeen Khan To Make A Grand Comeback With Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ Remake

Fardeen Khan To Make A Grand Comeback With Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ Remake

Fans Ask 'Where Is Love?' After Naga Chaitanya's Reply To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tweet

Fans Ask 'Where Is Love?' After Naga Chaitanya's Reply To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tweet

Read More from Outlook

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Soon after the BJP raises demand for a separate north Bengal state, the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation rears its head after a hiatus, demanding a sovereign nation.

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

Outlook Web Desk / While observing that "cherry-picking" was done in Tribunal appointments, the Supreme Court pulled up centre after it missed the deadline for appointments.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of massive upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Outlook Web Desk / India said any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in an impartial manner and anchored in non-interference in a country’s internal affairs.

Advertisement
/