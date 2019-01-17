﻿
There Has To Be Some Kind Of Action: Emraan Hashmi On MeToo Allegations On 'Why Cheat India' Director

The allegations made by women do deserve a hearing and there has to be some process, says Emraan Hashmi on MeToo Movement.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2019
Emraan Hashmi while out for promoting the film 'Why Cheat India' was asked about the turbulence after the movie’s director Soumik Sen was called out for sexual misconduct by few women on social media during the #MeToo movement.

Emraan Hashmi said, “If the allegations are true, there has to be some kind of action taken. But we do not know just as yet.

This is the thing with this movement. It is a great movement. But there has to be some kind of due process. We just jump the gun and start making accusations. We understand that the accusations have been made but there has to be some kind of process for investigation.”

“The allegations made by women do deserve a hearing and there has to be some process,” added Emraan.

ANI

