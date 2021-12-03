'The Matrix Resurrections': Will Keanu Reeves Choose To Follow The White Rabbit Once More?

Actor Keanu Reeves has returned to the Matrix universe, but things have changed. Warner Bros. released a new mind-boggling teaser 'The Matrix Resurrections,' the next fourth film in the franchise, which shows Reeves' Neo suffering déjà vu, a phenomenon that indicates changes are happening in the Matrix's artificial environment.

With 'White Rabbit' by Jefferson Airplane playing in the background, Carrie-Anne Moss' character Trinity can be heard explaining over and over again in the new teaser that "a déjà vu is usually a glitch in the Matrix, it happens when they change something" from the original film. Moments from the previous three films, as well as snippets from the upcoming fourth movie, are mixed in.

"Maybe this isn't the story we think it is," a character says in the teaser, which splices scenes from the original trilogy, which began in 1999.

The official summary for the film also fills in certain gaps: "In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before." It seems the newly rebuilt simulation appears to be a dangerous opponent in the new film.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Director Lana Wachowski said that the plot for the new movie "exploded rather fully formed" from her imagination.

"Technology paradoxically brought us closer together while also isolating or inculcating us from each other," she told the magazine. "The power of technology to trap or limit our subjective reality was an important part of the new narrative for Matrix Resurrections. ... Art is a mirror. Most will prefer to gaze at the surface but there will be people like me who enjoy what lies behind the looking glass. I made this movie for them."

The cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and more.

'The Matrix Resurrections' will release in theaters and HBO Max on Dec 22.