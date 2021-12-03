Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'The Matrix Resurrections': Will Keanu Reeves Choose To Follow The White Rabbit Once More?

In a recent interview, 'Matrix' Director Lana Wachowski said that the plot for the new movie "exploded rather fully formed" from her imagination.

'The Matrix Resurrections': Will Keanu Reeves Choose To Follow The White Rabbit Once More?
A poster of the film 'The Matrix Resurrections.' | Instagram/ @thematrixmovie

Trending

'The Matrix Resurrections': Will Keanu Reeves Choose To Follow The White Rabbit Once More?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T18:51:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 6:51 pm

Actor Keanu Reeves has returned to the Matrix universe, but things have changed. Warner Bros. released a new mind-boggling teaser 'The Matrix Resurrections,' the next fourth film in the franchise, which shows Reeves' Neo suffering déjà vu, a phenomenon that indicates changes are happening in the Matrix's artificial environment.

With 'White Rabbit' by Jefferson Airplane playing in the background, Carrie-Anne Moss' character Trinity can be heard explaining over and over again in the new teaser that "a déjà vu is usually a glitch in the Matrix, it happens when they change something"  from the original film. Moments from the previous three films, as well as snippets from the upcoming fourth movie, are mixed in. 

"Maybe this isn't the story we think it is," a character says in the teaser, which splices scenes from the original trilogy, which began in 1999.

The official summary for the film also fills in certain gaps: "In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before." It seems the newly rebuilt simulation appears to be a dangerous opponent in the new film.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Director Lana Wachowski said that the plot for the new movie "exploded rather fully formed" from her imagination.

"Technology paradoxically brought us closer together while also isolating or inculcating us from each other," she told the magazine. "The power of technology to trap or limit our subjective reality was an important part of the new narrative for Matrix Resurrections. ... Art is a mirror. Most will prefer to gaze at the surface but there will be people like me who enjoy what lies behind the looking glass. I made this movie for them."

The cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and more.

'The Matrix Resurrections' will release in theaters and HBO Max on Dec 22.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Keanu Reeves Los Angeles Hollywood Movies Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Bob Biswas’ Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Shines, But ‘Kahaani’s Thrilling Deadliness Is Somewhere Missing

‘Bob Biswas’ Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Shines, But ‘Kahaani’s Thrilling Deadliness Is Somewhere Missing

Kangana Ranaut: Had The Police Not Been There, Then I Would've Been Lynched

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Arrangement Gets Reviewed By Officials From Sawai Madhopur

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Share Glimpses Of Their Pre-Wedding Festivities

Fictional Movie Poster 'The Omicron Variant' Goes Viral On Social Media, Users Believe It's A Genuine 1963 Film

Rhea Chakraborty Calls Younger Brother A Warrior, Asks Him To Have Patience And Faith

Kal Penn To Produce And Star In Basketball Fanatic Nav Bhatia Biopic Titled 'Superfan'

Britney Spears Celebrates 40th Birthday With Fiancé Sam Asghari In Mexico Post Conservatorship

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sidharth Shukla Most Searched Male Celeb In Yahoo 2021 Year In Review

Sidharth Shukla Most Searched Male Celeb In Yahoo 2021 Year In Review

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ All Set For Theatrical Release In Feb 2022

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ All Set For Theatrical Release In Feb 2022

Brahma Mishra's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After His Death

Brahma Mishra's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After His Death

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari Likely to Attend The Ceremony

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari Likely to Attend The Ceremony

Read More from Outlook

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Prateek Sur, Samarth Goyal / Young, brash and little-known artistes are using hip-hop as an outlet to speak up and speak out.

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Ashwani Sharma / Umang Foundation in Himachal Pradesh has helped many blind and visually impaired persons achieve their dreams by giving them access to higher education.

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC, Live: India 0-1 Germany - 1st Quarter

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC, Live: India 0-1 Germany - 1st Quarter

Koushik Paul / India are the defending champions and beat Belgium in the quarterfinals. Get live scores and updates of IND vs GER, Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 semifinal being played in Bhubaneswar.

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement