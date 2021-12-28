'The Bat And The Cat': Four Key Take-Aways From The Caped Crusader's New Action-Packed Trailer

The most recent trailer for 'The Batman' has been released, and it features more of Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Paul Dano's Edward Nashton/The Riddler.

The trailer, titled 'The Bat and the Cat,' is available online and takes a deeper look at The Riddler's scheme for the Dark Knight and all of Gotham.

The film, starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, will centre on the vigilante's second year as the caped crusader and his confrontation with the Riddler. The initial trailer for 'The Batman' featured a dark and edgy perspective on the character, and some fans have speculated that the film may be R-rated. It would hardly be a first for a DC film.

'The Batman' will be released exclusively in cinemas on March 4, 2022, and is just one of DC's huge tentpole releases in the next year.

Take a look at the trailer of the film here:

The trailer opens with Pattinson's Bruce Wayne speaking with Jayme Lawson's Bella Reál, who accuses Bruce of not doing more for the city despite his riches and power. As she speaks, shots showing him as Batman doing precisely what she believes he doesn't do enough of are intercut.

It then moves on to The Riddler, who leaves an alarming message for Batman and even video chats with him. Selina Kyle appears next, and, in addition to showing Batman that she has a slew of beautiful stray kittens, she informs Batman that, "if we don't stand up, no one will... The Bat and the Cat, it's got a nice ring." The teaser also indicates that their relationship isn't exactly cordial, as they both trade blows several times in the new video.

Here are the key takeaways from the trailer:

The emergence of the Riddler

The finest Batman enemies are concerned with two issues. Getting retaliation (Hush, Penguin) or exposing hypocrisy (Joker, Hugo Strange). Who is the Riddler? He's cool with either. The trailer implies that a lie, possibly a buried secret tied to Batman or the Wayne family, is what motivates him to kill.

The Riddler, named Edward Nashton, is determined to bring down the Wayne family — and he's ready to kill to do it. It's unclear why Riddler is targeting the Waynes, but it'll be up to Bruce to figure it out and stop him.

Not to add that the Riddler, the most devious villain in the Batman world, appears to be a FaceTime fan – at least for scaring his foes. After accepting a call from an unknown number, a chalky question mark sign appears on Batman's screen, with a figure that looks to be the Riddler soon approaching the picture. In another scene, the Riddler looks into his phone's camera with a single goggle-covered eyeball.

“It’s all about the Waynes,” Catwoman tells Batman something at one point, most likely in reference to the Riddler's homicidal schemes.

Why is the Riddler pursuing the Waynes? We hear him remark (and see it written on people's faces) that he wants to put a stop to the falsehoods in Gotham, which he also refers to as a sewer of a city at one point. The actual narrative will only be revealed in the film and until then nothing can be said for sure.

Catwoman and Batman might be enemies

"The Bat and The Cat" is the title of this trailer, and it features a lot of both characters. At one point, we see some sizzling action between the two, and we also get signs that the two will join forces to allegedly take down the Riddler. Bruce, on the other hand, states at one point that he's not sure if Catwoman is Batman's buddy or not, and we're not sure either.

Catwoman has been regarded as an anti-hero for a long time. Occasionally as Wayne's helpful associate. Occasionally, a lover. Nothing indicates that any of these factors will influence the character in The Batman. Nonetheless, given that this is a picture about the origins of both characters, it makes fitting that the righteous Batman and the opportunistic Catwoman would begin their relationship with a brawl.

Bruce and Alfred’s Relationship

In the trailer, Bruce Wayne indicates that his confidant and ally, Alfred Pennyworth, may be concealing something important. DC fans are well-versed with Bruce and Alfred's relationship, and the fact their friendship is seen a little off the rail is indeed puzzling.

“For all these years, you lied to me Alfred,” Bruce says in the trailer's second half. Alfred lied about what, exactly? It must be something significant for the two to be on such cold terms. Perhaps it has something to do with the falsehoods the Riddler tells while murdering people and burning up buildings? Even if that's true, we still don't know what this dreadful secret is all about. We'll have to wait until March for answers, it appears.

Action-packed affair

Slick action sequences are usually recognised as the defining feature of a compelling superhero tale. On this front, Batman looks to be no exception. The video teases the spectator with high-octane and elegant action sequences that will appear in the film. These moments look to be both realistic and dramatic, indicating that the film will showcase the hero's human side.

Batman is also known to be a hero with new-age gadgets that help him in his fight for justice; justifying the notion trailer also features the iconic vehicle for the caped crusader Batmobile. The Dark Knight is also seen grappling around Gowtham in the trailer; he also uses different tools to fight crime.