Telugu Show 'Gundamma Katha' To Cross 1000 Episodes

Telugu actors Pooja Murthy and Kalki Raja's popular television show 'Gundamma Katha' will soon touch the milestone of 1000 episode. The team of the show is ecstatic with a long and fruitful run.

The show revolves around the life of a girl Geetha, who is always put in a spotlight because of her body size. 'Gundamma Katha', which literally translates into, 'Geetha's Story', has been hailed for promoting positive body image as Geetha's character makes people, especially her husband Ram, look at her for her other qualities as a person.

Murthy who essays the role of Geetha said, “With 'Gundamma Katha', we wanted to reach out to all the young girls who silently suffer with obesity. The 1000th episode of 'Gundamma Katha' is a testimony to the success of our storytelling. I am very excited to turn a new leaf in Geetha’s life and hope to continue to inspire many more women."

In the show, Geetha is married to the character Ram, portrayed by Raja. The team of the show recently got together to celebrate this important milestone.

Raja feels that Geetha's role has empowered many women with its positive message.

"'Gundamma Katha' is not just a show, but a brand that resonates with audiences for its unique storyline and characterization. Geetha’s role has empowered women across the Telugu states. Celebrating the 1000-episode milestone proves the audience’s love for Gundamma Katha and the journey ahead," he says.

'Gundamma Katha' airs daily on Zee Telugu.