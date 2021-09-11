Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Arts & Entertainment Telugu Actor Sai Dharam Tej “Absolutely Fine And Recovering’ After Horrifying Bike Accident

Telugu Actor Sai Dharam Tej “Absolutely Fine And Recovering’ After Horrifying Bike Accident

Telugu Actor Sai Dharam Tej “Absolutely Fine And Recovering’ After Horrifying Bike Accident
Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident on late Friday night

Sai Dharam Tej was driving his sports bike on the Durgamcheruvu Cable Bridge, when the bike skid due to the mud on the road

Trending

Telugu Actor Sai Dharam Tej “Absolutely Fine And Recovering’ After Horrifying Bike Accident
outlookindia.com
2021-09-11T09:58:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:58 am

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej, who was rushed to a local hospital in Hyderabad after he met with an accident, is “absolutely fine and recovering well”, as per a statement released by his team.

“Sai Dharam Tej is absolutely fine and recovering. Nothing to worry. He is under precautionary care in hospital. After being stabilised, he is being shifted to Apollo Hospitals for the continuation of treatment,” the statement read, as per a report in Times Of India.

According to reports, Sai Dharam Tej was driving his sports bike on the Durgamcheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad, when the bike skid due to the mud on the road. The police said that the 34-year-old actor was not drunk.

“Sai Dharam Tej’s bike skid as he was going on the cable bridge. CCTV footage will be reviewed and accident case has been filed. No one else has sustained any injuries due to the accident. He was wearing a helmet and not drinking alcohol. His bike skid due to mud on the road,” the police told the reporters in Hyderabad.  

Pictures and videos of the actor went viral on social media, shortly after the accident.

Actors Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and family have visited the actor.  

Sai Dharam Tej is one of the new age actors from the influential family, who is growing steadily with different roles and genres in the industry. The actor is an avid social media user and often interacts with his fans.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sai Dharam Tej Hyderabad Accidents Actor/Actress Telugu Film Arts & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Arts & Entertainment

Gautam Rode: The Ganpati Festival Shows The Spirit Of Mumbai And Maharashtra

Gautam Rode: The Ganpati Festival Shows The Spirit Of Mumbai And Maharashtra

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response On Feeling Left Out Of The Digital OTT Boom

Nia Sharma On ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Contestant Raqesh Bapat: He Is The Calm In The Midst Of A Chaos

Pooja Entertainment Quash Reports Suggesting Signing Three-Film Contract With Kartik Aaryan

Pragya Kapoor: The Sight Of Broken Idols Left Abandoned At Immersion Sites Spoil The Enthusiasm Of The Festival

'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarlu' Sees A Rise In TRP After NTR Jr. Becomes The Host

Deepika Padukone 'Didnt Feel Like Living Anymore' When She Was Battling Depression

‘Please Treat Us To Sweets’: What Vicky Kaushal’s Parents Told Him After His Engagement Rumours With Katrina Kaif

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Arts & Entertainment

I Don’t Want To See Krushna Abhishek’s Face Ever Again In My Life: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja

I Don’t Want To See Krushna Abhishek’s Face Ever Again In My Life: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja

From 'Scooby-Doo-Level Script' To 'Perfect Blend Of Horror Comedy'; 'Bhoot Police' Receives Mixed Reviews

From 'Scooby-Doo-Level Script' To 'Perfect Blend Of Horror Comedy'; 'Bhoot Police' Receives Mixed Reviews

Rajinikanth’s First Look From ‘Annaatthe’ Released For Fans On Ganesh Chaturthi Goes Viral

Rajinikanth’s First Look From ‘Annaatthe’ Released For Fans On Ganesh Chaturthi Goes Viral

Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Reaction After Kapil Sharma's 'No Controversy' Jibe

Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Reaction After Kapil Sharma's 'No Controversy' Jibe

Read More from Outlook

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2022

The reasons behind Rupani's resignation are not clear yet. The BJP can now look to either appoint a new chief minister to succeed Rupani (a new cabinet will also need to be brought in), hold an assembly election ahead of schedule or let the state come under President's rule.

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

The high-level foreign and defence ministerial dialogue is aimed at further ramping up overall defence and strategic cooperation including in the Indo-Pacific amid China's increasing military assertiveness in the region.

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Withdraw From UAE Leg

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Withdraw From UAE Leg

The three players want to spend some family time. England's Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, had earlier pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2021. Stokes even missed the home series vs India too

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

What was it like to be a Muslim after 9/11? Even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t escape the prison of definitions. In 2013, he penned an essay for Outlook I REPLUG

Advertisement