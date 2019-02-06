﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Television Actress Shilpa Shinde Says She Will Be Congress Lok Sabha Candidate In Mumbai

Television Actress Shilpa Shinde Says She Will Be Congress Lok Sabha Candidate In Mumbai

Shilpa Shinde, 42, made her television debut in 1999, but she became popular with her role in a soap opera Bhabhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2019
Television Actress Shilpa Shinde Says She Will Be Congress Lok Sabha Candidate In Mumbai
Television Actress Shilpa Shinde Says She Will Be Congress Lok Sabha Candidate In Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2019-02-06T10:26:24+0530

Television actress Shilpa Shinde said on Tuesday that she will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election on Congress ticket in Mumbai.

Asked if she will be contesting from Mumbai, she told the media: "Yeah. Right now, I am joining the party. Later, I will get a clear picture from (where) I am going to fight."

Shilpa earned famed after playing Angoori Bhabhi on popular TV show "Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain". She then participated in the reality show "Bigg Boss 11" and emerged winner.

She worked as Googly Devi in Sunil Grover's cricket-based web series "Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan".

Shilpa said there will be a formal announcement about her joining the party. When asked why she chose the Congress, she said: "I don't know, but my father was also in Congress. He was a good friend of Sharad Pawar and Sushil Kumar Shinde..."

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shilpa Shinde India Mumbai Television show Politics Lok Sabha Entertainment Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Himachal Issues Advisory For Avalanche, Delhi-NCR Receives Light Rain
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters