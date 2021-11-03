Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Tejasswi Prakash And Shamita Shetty Lock Horns For The Captaincy Crown On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty are crossing each other’s paths on ‘BB 15’ as they both are fighting for the captaincy crown.

Shamita Shetty And Tejasswi Prakash Fight | PR Handout

2021-11-03T20:04:41+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 03 Nov 2021

The seeds of rivalry sown in the previous episodes have started to reap in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house. Tensions between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty have been building up, and now this cold war has finally escalated into a hardcore battle. Tejasswi Prakash has been aiming to become the house captain for a while now, but Shamita Shetty’s actions have cast a shadow of doubt over her goal.

Shamita Shetty votes against Tejasswi Prakash, significantly eliminating her chances of winning the position of captain. This infuriates Tejasswi Prakash, who confronts her. She demands an explanation from Shamita Shetty for her behaviour. The latter replies that she wants the captaincy for herself. “I have played my game my way. I have a problem with you being the captain of the house,” Shamita Shetty states. Tejasswi Prakash retorts, “This looks like insecurity.”

Tejasswi Prakash tries to confide in Karan Kundrra about how twisted this game is becoming, but Karan Kundrra points out the flaw in her outlook, leading to a fight between the two. She snaps, “Kisi ko kisi ki zarurat nahi hai show mein aage badhne ki (Nobody needs anybody to get ahead in the game).” Karan Kundrra responds, “Very unfair. This is your tendency. Jab bhi terko gussa aata hai, tu ulta-seedha bohot kuch soch leti hai (Whenever you’re angry, you tend to think a lot of inappropriate things)!” Tejasswi Prakash gets upset with him and coldly tells him that it is her problem. She further points out that she doesn't need anybody’s help and walks away. Is the romance between the two coming to an end?

On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal picks a fight with Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal individually ahead of the captaincy task. While he targets Umar Riaz during his cooking duties, he starts sledging Ieshaan Sehgaal before the task begins. The three of them eventually get down to pushing each other to take part in this captaincy task before others. Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal set their rivalry aside and start targeting Afsana Khan as the task continues. Afsana Khan feels extremely cornered and starts yelling at them to back off and not touch her. Hearing this, Karan Kundrra immediately jumps to her defence and reprimands Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal for misbehaving with a woman in the heat of the moment. “Screw the task! Ek ladki khadi hoke bolti hai ‘Don’t touch me’ toh aap usko counter nahi kar sakte (When a girl stands up and says ‘Don’t touch me’ then you can’t counter that).” However, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal don’t spare Karan Kundrra either, pointing out that he has misinterpreted this issue. While Jay Bhanushali asks, “What example is he giving?” Pratik Sehajpal declares that he does not consider Karan Kundrra his mentor anymore. “Bohot ghatiya baat boli hai (He has said a pathetic thing)," Pratik yells. Karan Kundrra feels deeply hurt by this fight and breaks down. Shamita Shetty consoles him. While wiping his tears, he says, “I felt bad. I have sisters. She’s like a sister to me.”

Will the housemates be able to sort their issues, or will their fights escalate?

