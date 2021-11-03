Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Teasers of Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ Attached To ‘Sooryavanshi’s Prints

While conventionally, producers opt for a digital launch for teasers and trailers, makers of ‘83’ have gone the other way round since they believe that the visuals of this sport drama is meant to be consumed on the big screen.

Teasers of Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ Attached To ‘Sooryavanshi’s Prints
Apart from 83', the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala's ‘Tadap’, featuring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria too will be attached to the prints of ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Trending

Teasers of Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ Attached To ‘Sooryavanshi’s Prints
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T10:50:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 10:50 am

Several teasers of the upcoming film ‘83’, based on the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory, will play before fans get to watch the upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’, which also features a cameo appearance by Ranveer Singh, who is playing the lead role of Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial, which is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

“Reliance Entertainment and Kabir Khan have devised a unique strategy by attaching the teaser of 83’ exclusively to the prints of Sooryavanshi in cinema halls across the globe. This means that the official teaser launch of 83’ will be made on the digital world only after maximum people have already witnessed the teaser on the big screen before the start of Sooryavanshi. It’s expected to strike YouTube by Sunday or Monday,” revealed a source close to the development.

While conventionally, producers opt for a digital launch for teasers and trailers, makers of ‘83’ have gone the other way round since they believe that the visuals of this sport drama is meant to be consumed on the big screen.

“It’s a surprise for the viewers. Ticket Pe Diwali Dhamaka Milega ('Sooryavanshi') aur Christmas Cheer bhi ('83'),” the source added.

The teaser will be followed by a trailer launch event later in the month, which leads to the film’s theatrical release on Christmas eve, December 24. An elaborate marketing campaign has been planned as well. According to insiders, the film has shaped up exceptionally well and the makers are confident of taking the box office by storm during the festive flavour of Christmas.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Apart from '83', the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala's ‘Tadap’, featuring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria too will be attached to the prints of ‘Sooryavanshi’. The trailer of other two November releases, ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, are not attached to the prints of ‘Sooryavanshi’, and hence the production houses have gone ahead to tie up with cinema halls directly.

‘Sooryavanshi’ is reportedly set to release globally on over 5200 screens. The distribution team are going all out to ensure the widest possible release for the film in India even in these uncertain circumstances and the number of screens are increasing with every passing hour. Some screens, not conventionally known for Hindi films, too have come on board for this theatrical release. The domestic size of Sooryavanshi at this point of time is in the range of 4000 screens, with a possibility of even having 4250 operational screens by the end of Wednesday.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif Rohit Shetty Ranveer Singh Mumbai UAE Bollywood Action thriller Biopic Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kim Kardashian 'Having Fun' With Rumoured Beau Pete Davidson: Reports

Kim Kardashian 'Having Fun' With Rumoured Beau Pete Davidson: Reports

Kubbra Sait: Being ‘Phara’ Is The Toughest Job That I Have Ever Done

Leonardo DiCaprio Is No Longer A ‘Eco Hypocrite’ After He Travels In Commercial Flight For COP26

Kal Penn Explains Why He Kept His Relationship Away From The Public For 11 Years

Arbaaz Merchant's Father Says His Son Will 'Stay Away From' His 'Best Friend' Aryan Khan

'It's Happening!' Kirsten Dunst Confirms She Is Engaged To Girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' To Release In Theatres On February 11, 2022

Sara Ali Khan On Saif-Amrita’s Divorce: Why Would I Be Unhappy If I Have Two Happy Parents

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mahika Sharma: I Could Fight Covid 19 Because Of Ayurveda

Mahika Sharma: I Could Fight Covid 19 Because Of Ayurveda

Kiara Advani Is Kicked About ‘One Mic Stand’s New Season

Kiara Advani Is Kicked About ‘One Mic Stand’s New Season

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty - No Diwali Parties This Year In Bollywood?

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty - No Diwali Parties This Year In Bollywood?

After Akasa Singh’s Exit, Umar Riaz And Simba Nagpal Get Into A Massive Fight

After Akasa Singh’s Exit, Umar Riaz And Simba Nagpal Get Into A Massive Fight

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Preetha Nair / Analysts say that INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala's victory in Ellenabad bypolls in Haryana will have ripple effect in UP and Punjab polls.

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance during a roundtable event on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Advertisement