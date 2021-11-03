Teasers of Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ Attached To ‘Sooryavanshi’s Prints

Several teasers of the upcoming film ‘83’, based on the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory, will play before fans get to watch the upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’, which also features a cameo appearance by Ranveer Singh, who is playing the lead role of Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial, which is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

“Reliance Entertainment and Kabir Khan have devised a unique strategy by attaching the teaser of 83’ exclusively to the prints of Sooryavanshi in cinema halls across the globe. This means that the official teaser launch of 83’ will be made on the digital world only after maximum people have already witnessed the teaser on the big screen before the start of Sooryavanshi. It’s expected to strike YouTube by Sunday or Monday,” revealed a source close to the development.

While conventionally, producers opt for a digital launch for teasers and trailers, makers of ‘83’ have gone the other way round since they believe that the visuals of this sport drama is meant to be consumed on the big screen.

“It’s a surprise for the viewers. Ticket Pe Diwali Dhamaka Milega ('Sooryavanshi') aur Christmas Cheer bhi ('83'),” the source added.

The teaser will be followed by a trailer launch event later in the month, which leads to the film’s theatrical release on Christmas eve, December 24. An elaborate marketing campaign has been planned as well. According to insiders, the film has shaped up exceptionally well and the makers are confident of taking the box office by storm during the festive flavour of Christmas.

Apart from '83', the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala's ‘Tadap’, featuring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria too will be attached to the prints of ‘Sooryavanshi’. The trailer of other two November releases, ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, are not attached to the prints of ‘Sooryavanshi’, and hence the production houses have gone ahead to tie up with cinema halls directly.

‘Sooryavanshi’ is reportedly set to release globally on over 5200 screens. The distribution team are going all out to ensure the widest possible release for the film in India even in these uncertain circumstances and the number of screens are increasing with every passing hour. Some screens, not conventionally known for Hindi films, too have come on board for this theatrical release. The domestic size of Sooryavanshi at this point of time is in the range of 4000 screens, with a possibility of even having 4250 operational screens by the end of Wednesday.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)