Tahira Kashyap Pens An Adorable B'day Wish For Hubby Ayushmann Khurrana

Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana!

Singer and RJ-turned-Actor, Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his birthday with wife Tahira Kashyap and the two are seen 'living the happy moment' in the recent picture shared by Tahira. She posted a selfie on her Instagram account featuring husband Ayushmann Khurrana whose face covered with cake while Tahira can be seen eating off the cake from his face. She wrote, "Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk" with the hashtag #happybirthdaysoulmate.

Many big bollywood celebs, like Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Bohra, Angad Bedi also commented on the post with birthday wishes. Producer Guneet Monga wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday@ayushmannk, abundance and blessings always."

While Actress Taapsee Pannu mentioned birthday boy Khurrana in her Insta stories with the message, "Happy birthday Khurrana, let's explore the sporting arena this year".

Ayushmann Khurrana started his bollywood journey in the year 2012 with hit romedy movie, 'Vicky Donor' for which his power-packed performance bagged him Filmfare's best male debut award. Following other hit projects like, 'Bareilly ki Barfi', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Andhadhunn', 'Article 15', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. The actor got married to his childhood love, 'Tahira Kashyap,' who is also an acclaimed filmmaker and author in the year 2008. The couple are proud parents of two children, Varushka and Virajveer.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Amazon Prime's 'Gulabo Sitabi' with Amitabh Bachchan and now will be next seen in Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama flick opposite Vaani Kapoor. The movie is expected to go on floors later in October.

