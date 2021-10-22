Tahira Kashyap Pens A Poignant Note On Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Author, filmmaker and cancer survivor, Tahira Kashyap has paved her path as a strong individual by communicating about self-love, acceptance and embracing one’s individuality with all flaws. Marking Breast Cancer Awareness month, Kashyap shared a reminder for all women across quarters with an inspiring post.

Taking to her social media page, Khurrana wrote, "Protect yourself. Value yourself. Nurture yourself. Have gone through this route hence can suggest please do regular self examinations. Younger age at times also doesn’t help. Do not become an ostrich if you feel something is wrong. The wrong only gets detected timely if you take action towards it. Action means letting the doctors examine you and to go through their protocol. YOU are very significant, worthy of adding lot of value! Never forget this please (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Fighting the stigma around breast cancer, Khurrana has been a reckoning force for acceptance and self-love, through and post her recovery from breast cancer. Through her work and her social media, Kashyap has time and again emerged as the voice of women empowerment, depicting the unabashed realities of womanhood without pompous glorification.

Through her book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman', Kashyap struck a chord with the audience portraying the relatable, goofy, quirky and candid side of womanhood. Her short film 'Pinni' also created a stir across quarters for the subtle yet impactful message of embracing individuality.

On the work front now, Khurrana is gearing up for her fifth book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother' as well as her debut feature film 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'.