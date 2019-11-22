Taapsee Pannu Names THESE Two Actors As Her Worst Co-Stars And The Answer Will Shock You; Deets Inside

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar was currently spotted with Neha Dhupia on her chat show. The actress opened up about a lot of things that were not known about her on the show. From sharing the embarrassing moment of her life to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel's 'love for her', the actress spilled out everything. When Neha Dhupia quizzed Taapsee on who her worst co-stars have been so far, the actress's answer shocked everyone.

Taapsee Pannu said, “I’ll say two of them – Jacqueline because she is so freaking hot and has a hot body, which I was struggling to match up to it in Judwaa 2 and I was like I just hope I don’t put myself to shame. And the other one which I had a difficult time, which I told also is Vicky because I was always so conscious that I should not lose out to him in the scene because he is just so good.” Taapsee worked with Vicky in Manmarziyaan. On asking who according to Taapsee would be nowhere if they weren’t star kids, the Game Over actress said, “I think Harsh (Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor) because whatever I have seen of him till now, I think it would have been pretty difficult to get a second film after a not so appreciated debut.”

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has been soaring high with the success of Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad and Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)