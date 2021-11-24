Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Lucky Ali Says Bhushan Kumar Shelved Album 'Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai' After Disagreement Over Credits

The album was set to release in 2004 but never took off after Lucky Ali demanded that every writer should get due credit and not just one.

Lucky Ali Says Bhushan Kumar Shelved Album 'Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai' After Disagreement Over Credits
T-Series Allegedly Shelved Lucky Ali's Album 'Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai' As He Wanted Full Credit For Lyricists | Instagram/@officialluckyali

Lucky Ali Says Bhushan Kumar Shelved Album 'Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai' After Disagreement Over Credits
2021-11-24T14:09:56+05:30
Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 2:09 pm

Indian singer-songwriter, Lucky Ali has revealed that music label T-shirt, run by Bhushan Kumar shelved one of his albums in 2004. The acclaimed singer said he questioned Kumar's decision to credit and promote only one writer when multiple people were involved in writing for the album. 

Ali posted a Facebook status regarding his solo album 'Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai', which he released in 2004. The 63-year-old revealed in the article that the album was shelved by T-Series because helu and his staff "questioned" the decision to credit writer Sameer for the entire album when so many people were engaged in its creation.

“We did an album which T Series called ‘Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai’ after a song in the album… it was recorded in London at Mikes Studio in Soho and partly at the T series studio in Mumbai.. Aslam wrote the album along with me and another lyricist based out of London she wrote the song ‘Jab se mili tumse’ I believe her name was Salma and she was from Quetta…. And then Sameer got the credit for writing the album because he was being promoted by T Series… Bhushan took the album off the shelves because we questioned his decision… Aslam should have gotten his due credit,” wrote the singer.

Check out his post -

Ali's fresh rendition of 'Oh Sanam' went viral on social media platforms earlier this year. The singer's photo with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien recently appeared on the internet, sparking discussion about his potential for political involvement in India, which he was quick to refute.

Ali has been performing live concerts as part of his career. 'Sayyaah,' an unplugged version of his song, was also released.

