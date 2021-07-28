Actor Mandira Bedi took to Instagram to wish her daughter, Tara, on her fifth birthday on Instagram. The 49-year-old shared a series of photos with her daughter, including a family photo of her son Vir and her husband Raj Kaushal, who died on June 30 this year after suffering a heart attack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

“28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain," she captioned the series of photos.

Following the post, several users including Mandira’s peers commented on the photos and wished the little one.

“Happy happy happy birthday little Tara … shine on baby girl,” actor Neha Dhupia commented on Bedi’s post. Actor Ronit Roy too commented on Bedi’s poste and wrote: “Happiest 5th Tara. Wish you a life filled with love and joy.”

Bedi and Kaushal had adopted Tara last year.

