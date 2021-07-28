July 28, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Sweet, Sweet Tara: Mandira Bedi Wishes Daughter On Fifth Birthday; Shares Family Photo With Late Husband Raj Kaushal

Sweet, Sweet Tara: Mandira Bedi Wishes Daughter On Fifth Birthday; Shares Family Photo With Late Husband Raj Kaushal

Actor Mandira Bedi posted a series of photos on Instagram to wish her daughter, Tara on her fifth birthday.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:32 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sweet, Sweet Tara: Mandira Bedi Wishes Daughter On Fifth Birthday; Shares Family Photo With Late Husband Raj Kaushal
Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal adopted their daughter Tara last year.
Source: Instagram
Sweet, Sweet Tara: Mandira Bedi Wishes Daughter On Fifth Birthday; Shares Family Photo With Late Husband Raj Kaushal
outlookindia.com
2021-07-28T17:32:40+05:30

Actor Mandira Bedi took to Instagram to wish her daughter, Tara, on her fifth birthday on Instagram. The 49-year-old shared a series of photos with her daughter, including a family photo of her son Vir and her husband Raj Kaushal, who died on June 30 this year after suffering a heart attack.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

“28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain," she captioned the series of photos.

Following the post, several users including Mandira’s peers commented on the photos and wished the little one.

“Happy happy happy birthday little Tara … shine on baby girl,” actor Neha Dhupia commented on Bedi’s post. Actor Ronit Roy too commented on Bedi’s poste and wrote: “Happiest 5th Tara. Wish you a life filled with love and joy.”

Bedi and Kaushal had adopted Tara last year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mumbai Court Refuses Raj Kundra’s Bail Plea

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mandira Bedi Mumbai Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos