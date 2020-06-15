June 18, 2020
Poshan
Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites To Take Place Today At Pawan Hans Crematorium

The actor’s last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna.

PTI 15 June 2020
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. He was 34.
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-06-15T12:51:42+0530

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, the actors' spokesperson said.

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34.

As per Rajput’s spokesperson, the actor’s last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna.

“Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cremation will be held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Rajput’s last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari-directed 2019 film "Chhichhore". 

 

 

 

