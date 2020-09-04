Sushant Singh Case: NCB Arrests Rhea’s Brother Showik In Drug Case

After questioning Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested them in connection with the drugs probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.

NCB sleuths, accompanied by police officials, raided the residence of Showik Chakraborty in Santa Cruz (West) and Miranda's house in suburban Andheri (West) from 6:30 am. Showik lives with sister Rhea.

Both Showik Chakraborty and Miranda, who is Rajput’s house manager, were handed over the summons to join the investigation during the search, the officials said.

"They have intended to go along (with the search team) due to media presence," an officer said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine