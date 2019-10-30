Sunny Leone To Be A Part Of Musical Broadway Abhimanyu

Sunny Leone has been rehearsing for 12 hours a day. She is all geared to put forward her act and for one of those performances, in which she would be wearing a 15kg lehenga. Mahavir: "It was a dream to bring Abhimanyu to life and Sunny's made it happen. She along with a group of 60 dancers have been rehearsing the act with a very heavy Indian attire."

Abhimanyu -- Indian classical dance show in Broadway-style. It is one of its kind play, with a concept of combining Kathak and Hip-hop into one enormous dance show. Sunny said: "I had always wanted to do a broadway and it's becoming a reality with Sandeep in the form of Abhimanyu". Abhimanyu is the journey of a dancer. The journey is shown through different authentic dance forms and music.

