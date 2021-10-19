Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Sunny Leone: Stand-Up Comedy Is Scarier Than Falling On A Ramp During A Fashion Show

Actress Sunny Leone, who will soon be a part of ‘One Mic Stand Season 2’, feels that doing stand-up comedy is a scary thing because “imagine cracking a joke and nobody laughs, that’s my biggest fear."

Sunny Leone | Instagram

2021-10-19T15:09:26+05:30
Prateek Sur
Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 3:09 pm

Actress Sunny Leone has been part of numerous films in Bollywood. But she too is going to face something totally different in her life for the very first time. She is all set to try her hands at stand-up comedy in the upcoming second season of ‘One Mic Stand’.

Talking about the same Leone says, “I have loved stand-up comedy and I have watched several shows here and internationally as well. Seeing a comedian performing on stage looks so simple and natural but the reality of how difficult it is to actually connect with audiences and make them crack on every joke is something I have learnt very closely now. As an artiste I am always looking to try new things and showcase my skills to the audience in more ways than one, so when I got the chance to be on ‘One Mic Stand 2’ I grabbed it like a hawk.”

Leone goes on to say, “I am always trying to showcase different sides of myself to my fans and my audience which is why I was attracted to this show in the first place. I thoroughly enjoyed the last season of ‘One Mic Stand’. I thought it was hilarious. The sets that the celebrity guests produced were excellent. So the pressure was on to match that level of finesse. I am used to remembering long dialogues and delivering them, but performing live has its own thrill. Stand-up comedy is scarier than falling on a ramp during a fashion show. Imagine cracking a joke and nobody laughs, that was my biggest fear. I’ve gotta say, I learnt to take a joke or two on myself and saw the world around me in a lighter perspective. I’m glad to have collaborated with Neeti (Palta), she has such a fresh take on everything and she is a natural. Working with women is always fun because you understand each other's perspectives and experiences like nobody else and that’s what made my set work so well.”

Besides Leone, the show also features celebs like Karan Johar, Chetan Bhagat, Raftaar and Faye D'Souza. It is going to premiere on October 22 on Amazon Prime. The show will be hosted by Sapan Verma and participating celebrities will be mentored by comedians including Sumikhi Suresh, Samay Raina, Neeti Palta, Atul Khatri and Abish Mathew.

For the unversed, ‘One Mic Stand’ is a stand-up comedy show where famous people from different walks of life will come under one roof and try their hands at stand-up comedy. The trailer of the new season was released a few days back and it has been garnering a lot of positive responses on social media.

