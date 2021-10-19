Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Tareekh Pe Tareekh! Sunny Deol Turns 65

As actor Sunny Deol turns a year older today, let's have a look at some of his most iconic dialogues from over the years, as most of them have attained cult status and have become common lingo for the millennials.

Tareekh Pe Tareekh! Sunny Deol Turns 65
Sunny Deol | Instagram

Trending

Tareekh Pe Tareekh! Sunny Deol Turns 65
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T11:38:34+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 11:38 am

Actor Sunny Deol turns 65 today. The actor-politician looks no bit old, and his iconic dialogues from his movies over the years definitely don’t seem to have aged even a bit. Every gathering among friends from the 1990s-2000s would invariably have someone or the other mouth some of Deol’s iconic dialogue in any conversation. His dialogues attained such cult status that they have become common lingo for the millennials.

Deol has delivered some outstanding performances throughout his career. His acting, along with his distinctive style of dancing, displaying his violent side, and delivering sentences that everybody can connect to, has aided the actor's success.

As the actor turns a year older, here are some of his most memorable and powerful dialogues:

Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega – Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Sunny Deol In Gadar

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Bali hamesha bakre ki di jaati hai ... sher ki nahi – Singh Saab The Great

Sunny Deol Singh In Saab The Great

No if no but ... sirf jatt! – Jo Bole So Nihaal

Sunny Deol In Jo Bole So Nihal

Jab yeh dhai kilo ka haath kisi pe padta hai toh aadmi uthta nahi, uth jaata hai – Damini

Sunny Deol In Damini

Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh milti gayi My Lord, par insaaf nahi mila – Damini

Sunny Deol In Damini

Yeh mazdoor ka haath hai, loha pighlakar uska aakar badal deta hai – Ghatak

Sunny Deol In Ghatak

Pinjare mein aakar sher bhi kutta ban jaata hai – Ghatak

Sunny Deol in Ghatak

Utaar ke phenk do ye wardi aur pehen lo Balwant Rai ke naam ka patta apne gale mein…Balwant Rai ke kutton – Ghayal

Sunny Deol in Ghayal

Saato ko saath maarunga, ek saath maarunga, ghar mein ghus kar maarunga – Ghatak

Sunny Deol In Ghatak

Zindagi ka doosra naam problem hai – Border

Sunny Deol in Border

Aaj ke baad teri har saans ke peeche main maut bankar khada hoon – Jeet

Sunny Deol in Jeet

Main tera woh hashar karoonga ... ke tujhe apne paida hone par afsos hoga – Ghayal

Sunny Deol in Ghayal

Here's wishing Sunny Deol a very happy birthday.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sunny Deol Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

After Yuvraj Singh, Now Yuvika Chaudhary Arrested For Alleged Casteist Slur

After Yuvraj Singh, Now Yuvika Chaudhary Arrested For Alleged Casteist Slur

Yohani's Song 'Manike Mage Hithe' To Have Its Hindi Version In Indra Kumar's 'Thank God'

Mahima Chaudhary: In The Film Industry, They Only Wanted A Virgin Who Had Not Kissed

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates: Jay Bhanushali And Tejasswi Prakash’s Friendship Hits Rock Bottom; Nishant Bhat Becomes New Captain

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' To Stream on Aha OTT Platform

Ekta Kapoor: I Just Believe In Giving Good Talent A Little Push

STR Reaches Mumbai To Shoot For 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'

Akash Puri’s Telugu Film 'Romantic' Release Preponed To October 29

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shubhangi Atre Breaks The Traditional Indian Bahu Image With Her Goa Vacay Pics

Shubhangi Atre Breaks The Traditional Indian Bahu Image With Her Goa Vacay Pics

ALT EFF: First Of Its Kind Environmental Film Festival Goes Digital

ALT EFF: First Of Its Kind Environmental Film Festival Goes Digital

Akriti Kakar Speaks Up On The Issue Of Reality Show Judges Giving Out False Praises To Contestants

Akriti Kakar Speaks Up On The Issue Of Reality Show Judges Giving Out False Praises To Contestants

Kunal Kapoor Birthday Special: Here's Taking A Look At How 2021 Has Been A Fantastic Year For The Actor

Kunal Kapoor Birthday Special: Here's Taking A Look At How 2021 Has Been A Fantastic Year For The Actor

Read More from Outlook

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

Outlook Web Desk / 'The annual training exercise that the PLA carries out there has seen some increase in the level of activities in the depth areas,' Lt Gen Manoj Pande said.

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 11 More Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 11 More Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

PCB, BCCI Need To Be Friends Before Any Bilateral Series: Ramiz

PCB, BCCI Need To Be Friends Before Any Bilateral Series: Ramiz

PTI / PCB chairman Ramiz Raja personally met BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the ACC meet in Dubai recently.

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Outlook Web Desk / The allegations were made by Richard Levin, the court appointed trustee of three US corporations, indirectly owned by Nirav Modi previously.

Advertisement