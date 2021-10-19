Tareekh Pe Tareekh! Sunny Deol Turns 65

Actor Sunny Deol turns 65 today. The actor-politician looks no bit old, and his iconic dialogues from his movies over the years definitely don’t seem to have aged even a bit. Every gathering among friends from the 1990s-2000s would invariably have someone or the other mouth some of Deol’s iconic dialogue in any conversation. His dialogues attained such cult status that they have become common lingo for the millennials.

Deol has delivered some outstanding performances throughout his career. His acting, along with his distinctive style of dancing, displaying his violent side, and delivering sentences that everybody can connect to, has aided the actor's success.

As the actor turns a year older, here are some of his most memorable and powerful dialogues:

Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega – Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Bali hamesha bakre ki di jaati hai ... sher ki nahi – Singh Saab The Great

No if no but ... sirf jatt! – Jo Bole So Nihaal

Jab yeh dhai kilo ka haath kisi pe padta hai toh aadmi uthta nahi, uth jaata hai – Damini

Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh milti gayi My Lord, par insaaf nahi mila – Damini

Yeh mazdoor ka haath hai, loha pighlakar uska aakar badal deta hai – Ghatak

Pinjare mein aakar sher bhi kutta ban jaata hai – Ghatak

Utaar ke phenk do ye wardi aur pehen lo Balwant Rai ke naam ka patta apne gale mein…Balwant Rai ke kutton – Ghayal

Saato ko saath maarunga, ek saath maarunga, ghar mein ghus kar maarunga – Ghatak

Zindagi ka doosra naam problem hai – Border

Aaj ke baad teri har saans ke peeche main maut bankar khada hoon – Jeet

Main tera woh hashar karoonga ... ke tujhe apne paida hone par afsos hoga – Ghayal

Here's wishing Sunny Deol a very happy birthday.