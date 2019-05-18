Stars Sizzle At Cannes Film Festival With Their ‘Out-Of-Box’ Styles

With the Cannes Film Festival hitting the headlines these days, many Bollywood celebrities are being spotted in their sensational avatars. From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, the hotshot celebs are creating their own style statements.



The “Piku” actress Deepika Padukone caught the attention of her fans around the world, dressed up in a lime green flared gown. The actress looked stunning in the collection of Italian designer, Giambattista Valli. She enhanced her look with a pastel pink bow at her neckline and headgear on the head, acing her fashion game.

Padukone took to her Instagram account to post her latest photographs of Cannes.

"Living a lime green life," Deepika captioned one the images.

Earlier for her fourth look, Deepika had donned an ERDEM gown, perfectly incorporating the summer vibe in her outfit. The actor wore a floral white a-line one-sleeve gown.

Her dress was perfect for the summer season, as it featured red and yellow spring flowers. Bringing back the bow-drama from her appearance at the festival yesterday, her gown also featured a dramatic oversized black bow on the neckline.

She styled the beautiful outfit with a sleek top knot and flower-shaped earrings, complementing her dress perfectly. She added just the perfect amount of oomph and elegance to her chic ensemble with black suede pumps.

The actress also revealed three of her other looks early in the day. For her first look, she had opted for a wide-legged striped pant-suit in blue and white colour and teamed it up with orange pointed pumps to add a pop of colour. She left her hair loose and finished off the boss lady look with a pair of sunglasses.

“Quantico” star, Priyanka Chopra sizzled on the red carpet, as she made her debut appearance at 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival. Her singer- actor husband, Nick Jonas accompanied her on the second day of the gala. The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the French city on Friday, creating couple goals like always.

The actress even took to her Instagram account to share a few photographs of herself with her beau.

"My happiness begins with you, Nick," Priyanka captioned one of the images in which she is seen leaning her head on Nick's shoulder.

After getting papped in the afternoon, the couple made the heads turn later at Chopard's party with their glamorous looks.

Priyanka wore a short purple dress along with silver jewellery for the party, while Nick looked dapper in a black suit.

The actor on the first day of the gala set the red carpet on fire, draped in shimmering red and black dress adorned with jewels and a thigh-high slit. She accessorised her outfit with silver earrings and wore her hair down.

“Queen” star Kangana Ranaut, as usual, managed to turn heads to her.

From a Kanjeevaram saree to an edgy pantsuit followed by a dreamy white embellished gown, Kangana Ranaut has perfectly cut a dash. As the actor headed to the Chopard event, she chose to be the dove!

Dolled up in a white gown, she perfectly carried the 'dove' look. Her team shared an applaudable image of the actor as she joins the Chopard party at Cannes, captioned, "The dove has landed at the Chopard party."

For her fourth look, Ranaut was dressed up in a Toni Maticevski plain white gown. It seems like the actor can't get enough of 'white' colour.

With a full sleeve on one side, the white ensemble had a halter neck design on the other with a ruffled neckline. To break the monotony, the actor went for a pair of blue strappy heels.

The 'Manikarnika' actor kept a minimalistic makeup, but highlighted the eyes with a blue shimmery winged eyeliner. Keeping her hair tied in a top neat bun, the actor flaunted her oomph in a striking pose. A pair of emerald diamond earrings perfected the look of the 'dove'.

For her red carpet appearance, she wore a customized Falguni Shane Peacock corset with a golden Kanjeevaram sari and burgundy-coloured gloves -- a nod to Audrey Hepburn's iconic retro gloves from the all-time classic movie 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'.

After the red carpet, she changed into an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit for the Grey Goose party.

Apart from these three, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan, Selena Gomez, and other A-List celebrities also dazzled on the red carpet.