Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

SRK To Resume Work After Aryan Khan’s Birthday, To Have Low-Key Birthday Celebrations: Reports

On Saturday, Aryan Khan returned back to Mannat after 26 days of jail, reports suggest that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will return to work, next month.

SRK To Resume Work After Aryan Khan’s Birthday, To Have Low-Key Birthday Celebrations: Reports
As per reports, SRK was planning to keep low-key celebrations for his birthday, which is on Tuesday (November 2) and Aryan Khan's birthday as well.

Trending

SRK To Resume Work After Aryan Khan’s Birthday, To Have Low-Key Birthday Celebrations: Reports
outlookindia.com
2021-10-30T17:44:15+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 5:44 pm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will resume work, finishing shooting for his upcoming film ‘Pathan’ and filmmaker Atlee’s untitled project, after his eldest son Aryan Khan’s birthday on November 13, as per reports.

The 23-year-old returned home on Saturday, after spending 26 days in jail, following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, after the Bombay High Court granted bail to him in the drugs-on-cruise case, on Thursday.

"While granting bail, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him. Shah Rukh wants to make sure that everything is followed properly and things settle down. The actor has decided to spend time with Aryan and the family. At the same time, he doesn’t want to make his producers wait longer. He has already informed the two films that he is working on that he will join them by the end of next month." 

"As soon as the bail order was passed on Thursday, both the units have started prepping for the necessary shoot. The actor is planning to shoot for Atlee’s film first before leaving the country for Pathan which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from Spain, the actor is also expected to shoot in Russia for certain sequences of the film."

As per reports, SRK was planning to keep low-key celebrations for his birthday, which is on Tuesday (November 2) and Aryan Khan's birthday as well.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

"SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support," a source was quoted as saying.  

Meanwhile, the road outside superstar Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat, in Mumbai's Bandra was jam packed on Saturday as large crowds waited for the actor's son Aryan Khan to return home.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mila Kunis Says Husband Ashton Kutcher’s Method Acting In ‘Jobs’ Was ‘Dumb’

Mila Kunis Says Husband Ashton Kutcher’s Method Acting In ‘Jobs’ Was ‘Dumb’

How Did Eminem Help Ed Sheeran In Maintaining A Healthy Balance Between Work and Personal Life?

Jim Sarbh: If India Is A Prominent Player In Nuclear Energy, It’s Because Of Dr. Homi Bhabha

Rana Daggubati, Balakrishna Reach Bengaluru To Pay Respect to Puneeth Rajkumar

Mrunal Thakur: I Love How There Is No Discrimination On OTT

For Devashish Chandiramani Staying Fit Is A Necessity, Not A Choice

Aryan Khan Gets A Grand Welcome By Fans Outside Mannat

Yusuf Husain Passes Away: Hansal Mehta, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee Offer Condolences

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Walks Out Of Arthur Road Jail On Bail In Drugs-On-Cruise Case

Aryan Khan Walks Out Of Arthur Road Jail On Bail In Drugs-On-Cruise Case

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s Eyes Donated After His Death Due To A Heart Attack

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s Eyes Donated After His Death Due To A Heart Attack

Farhan Akhtar: It Was An Absolute Nightmare To Be Left In That Potbellied Shape After ‘Toofaan’

Farhan Akhtar: It Was An Absolute Nightmare To Be Left In That Potbellied Shape After ‘Toofaan’

Erica Fernandes Quits ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’; Criticises The Show's Producers For Their Hypocrisy

Erica Fernandes Quits ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’; Criticises The Show's Producers For Their Hypocrisy

Read More from Outlook

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Naseer Ganai / Migrant workers from Bihar drive Kashmir’s construction and agriculture needs. Their exodus after the recent targeted killings will hurt the labour-hungry state.

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Formalisation of the Indian economy has been a stated aim of the Narendra Modi government. And a SBI Research report released Friday, holds up the report card.

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: Chameera Strikes Twice; SA 40/2

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: Chameera Strikes Twice; SA 40/2

Priya Nagi / Follow live cricket scores of South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Group 1 Super-12 match here. SA and SL have a win and a loss each.

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Intertwined with West Bengal’s craze over the Padma Hilsa is the history and future of human migration into and from the Ganges Delta.

Advertisement