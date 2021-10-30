SRK To Resume Work After Aryan Khan’s Birthday, To Have Low-Key Birthday Celebrations: Reports

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will resume work, finishing shooting for his upcoming film ‘Pathan’ and filmmaker Atlee’s untitled project, after his eldest son Aryan Khan’s birthday on November 13, as per reports.

The 23-year-old returned home on Saturday, after spending 26 days in jail, following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, after the Bombay High Court granted bail to him in the drugs-on-cruise case, on Thursday.

"While granting bail, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him. Shah Rukh wants to make sure that everything is followed properly and things settle down. The actor has decided to spend time with Aryan and the family. At the same time, he doesn’t want to make his producers wait longer. He has already informed the two films that he is working on that he will join them by the end of next month."

"As soon as the bail order was passed on Thursday, both the units have started prepping for the necessary shoot. The actor is planning to shoot for Atlee’s film first before leaving the country for Pathan which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from Spain, the actor is also expected to shoot in Russia for certain sequences of the film."

As per reports, SRK was planning to keep low-key celebrations for his birthday, which is on Tuesday (November 2) and Aryan Khan's birthday as well.

"SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support," a source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the road outside superstar Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat, in Mumbai's Bandra was jam packed on Saturday as large crowds waited for the actor's son Aryan Khan to return home.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)