Sridevi's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled; Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi In Awe

It is an emotional day for Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as trio unveiled late Sridevi's wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore today. The Kapoor family was seen boarding a flight to Singapore earlier this week to unveil the wax statue of the legendary actress. Boney had teased the wax statue on his social media account recently. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusive pictures from the unveiling. As already reported, the wax statue is a replica of Sridevi's iconic look from the Mr India song Hawa Hawai.

The wax statue is a breathtaking replica of the stunning actress. Every detail of the statue is true to its form. In the photos, Boney is seen standing in disbelief besides the statue. He holds Janhvi's hand while he gazes at the perfection of the statue. Janhvi is trying to put up a smile for the cameras. In another photo, Janhvi is seen admiring the beautiful piece of art before going towards the installment and seeing the details.

As a tribute to the legendary actress, Madame Tussauds has collected messages from fans across the globe and pinned it to the tribute wall at the launch. What do you think about Sridevi's Madame Tussauds wax statue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, on Sridevi's birthday anniversary, Madame Tussauds Singapore had announced that they will be installing a wax statue of Sridevi. "As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it's an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore," they tweeted. "I am touched that Madame Tussauds is honouring my wife, Sridevi Kapoor, and her work by having her figure immortalised," Boney had reacted.

