Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Squid Games' Actor Anupam Tripathi's Mother Advised Him To 'Stay Humble'

The actor plays the role of Ali Abdul in the popular Korean web series.

'Squid Games' Actor Anupam Tripathi's Mother Advised Him To 'Stay Humble'
Actor Anupam Tripathi.

Trending

'Squid Games' Actor Anupam Tripathi's Mother Advised Him To 'Stay Humble'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T20:20:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 8:20 pm

Actor Anupam Tripathi's popularity skyrocketed after he featured in popular Korean web series 'Squid Games'. The actor, who plays the role of a migrant Ali Abdul or Player Number 199, reveals that his mother advised him to stay humble after the sudden success.

Tripathi, who was born and brought up in New Delhi, has been living in Korea from past 11 years.

In an interview with News 18, he said: "She (mother) is very sweet. I told her that her son is now being asked about from around the world. She was very happy for me and congratulated me. She also said, ‘Zyaada udna mat. Paanv zameen par tika kar rakhna (Don’t fly high from your success. Be rooted to the ground).’ That humility and that kind of upbringing she has given me and I am very thankful to her. All my relatives and people I know are very happy about the show and they have only great things to say."

The actor reveals that his social media followers have been increasing rapidly. He never thought that the show would bring such acclaim.

"Till September 17, I knew about 3000 people. A few hours after the show went live, I started getting messages and that has not stopped yet. It was amazing to see my Instagram followers growing from 50,000 to 1 million to 1.5 million and so on. I never expected this sort of response and I am very happy that this happened. People were asking about Ali, my character, first and then about me,"said the actor.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm


"

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Anupam Tripathi New Delhi Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Release 'Pushpa' Track 'Srivelli'

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Release 'Pushpa' Track 'Srivelli'

Aryan Khan To Spend Another Night In Jail; Bail Hearing Postponed Till Thursday Noon

Freida Pinto Shares Pictures From Baby Shower; Says She Is Blessed

Venom Is One Of Those IPs That Has A Tremendous Range: Tom Hardy

Gautam Rode Explains The Reason Behind Return To Films After Four Years

'It wasn’t my best day': Dwayne Johnson On His Public Feud With Vin Diesel

Bollywood Celebs Who Are Supporting SRK Worried Their Kids Could Be 'Next Targets'

Salim Khan Feels ‘Amitabh Bachchan Should Retire Now’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-jae Has Not Received Any Offer From Hollywood

'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-jae Has Not Received Any Offer From Hollywood

Richa Chadha Deletes Twitter From Phone Because It Is Too 'Toxic'

Richa Chadha Deletes Twitter From Phone Because It Is Too 'Toxic'

Ravi Teja Gears Up For Final Schedule Of 'Ramarao On Duty'

Ravi Teja Gears Up For Final Schedule Of 'Ramarao On Duty'

Salman Khan's 'Antim' To Release On November 26

Salman Khan's 'Antim' To Release On November 26

Read More from Outlook

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

Outlook Web Desk / "Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people," the MEA Spokesperson said.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Outlook Web Desk / Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the leaders from Congress, who met President Ram Nath Kovind.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / It's a virtual semifinal against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tonight. Here's weighing the strengths and weaknesses of Kolkata Knight Riders.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement