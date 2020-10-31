Spook Up Your Halloween Party With These Delicious Cocktail Recipes

Some say Halloween is all about the candy, but we’re more partial to a glass of witch’s potion. Pick your poison this Halloween with one of these scary-delicious drinks – choose between tequila, vodka, or whisky. If you’re looking for something to keep you warm while chilling with your friends and family, or just want an impressive on-theme concoction to keep the costume party going, these simple Halloween cocktails are exactly what you need.
Take a look:
All Trick, No Treat
INGREDIENTS-
50ml Jameson
25ml lemon juice
20ml toffee syrup
3 dashes choc bitters
25ml egg whites
HOW TO MIX - Toffee syrup is relatively easy: One cup of sugar and one cup (1/2 stick) of butter. Continuously stir over medium heat for 5 mins until it’s a nice rich brown color. Add water if too thick. Allow toffee syrup to cool. Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice, and shake well. Double strain into a chilled glass of your choice. Garnish with a sprinkling of nutmeg and chocolate.
The Apparition
INGREDIENTS -
50 ml black barrel
25ml lemon juice
10ml sweet vermouth
10ml orange juice
25ml berry syrup
HOW TO MIX- Add berries to a pot and add two cups of water. Bring to boil then stir to crush the berries. Add two cups of sugar while continuously stirring. Bring to simmer for 5-10 mins and strain. Pour all ingredients into an iced Highball and stir. Top with soda water and garnish with the zest of an orange and orange peel.
Bloody Mary
INGREDIENTS -
I Part Horseradish
11/2 Parts Absolut Vodka
4 Parts Tomato Juice
4 Dashes Hot Sauce
1/3rd Part Worcestershire Sauce
1/3rd Part Lemon Juice
1 Wedge Lemon
1 Stick Celery
HOW TO MIX - Fill a mixing glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Stir and pour into a highball glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a celery stick.
Pegu Club
INGREDIENTS-
4 cl Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
1 cl Orange Curacao
1 tsp. lime juice
1 dash of Angostura bitters Orange bitters
HOW TO MIX- Add 4 cl Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin, 1 cl Orange Curacao, 1 tsp. lime juice, 1 dash of Angostura bitters, and a dash of orange bitters to a shaker with ice cubes shake vigorously for half a minute, and pour into a chilled coupette
Cheers!
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
What Would The Presidential Election Results Mean For US Higher Education?
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Lauds 'Fantastic' Ravindra Jadeja After CSK Spoil KKR's Party
Jamia Millia Islamia: A University That Celebrates Diversity