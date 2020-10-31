October 31, 2020
Corona
Spook Up Your Halloween Party With These Delicious Cocktail Recipes

Pick your poison this Halloween with one of these scary-delicious drinks

Eshita Bhargava
Eshita Bhargava 31 October 2020
Follow Outlook India On News
Pernod Ricard India
2020-10-31T13:48:19+05:30

Some say Halloween is all about the candy, but we’re more partial to a glass of witch’s potion. Pick your poison this Halloween with one of these scary-delicious drinks – choose between tequila, vodka, or whisky. If you’re looking for something to keep you warm while chilling with your friends and family, or just want an impressive on-theme concoction to keep the costume party going, these simple Halloween cocktails are exactly what you need.

Take a look:

All Trick, No Treat 

INGREDIENTS- 

50ml Jameson

25ml lemon juice

20ml toffee syrup

3 dashes choc bitters

25ml egg whites

HOW TO MIX - Toffee syrup is relatively easy: One cup of sugar and one cup (1/2 stick) of butter. Continuously stir over medium heat for 5 mins until it’s a nice rich brown color. Add water if too thick. Allow toffee syrup to cool. Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice, and shake well. Double strain into a chilled glass of your choice. Garnish with a sprinkling of nutmeg and chocolate.

The Apparition

INGREDIENTS -

50 ml black barrel

25ml lemon juice

10ml sweet vermouth

10ml orange juice

25ml berry syrup

HOW TO MIX- Add berries to a pot and add two cups of water. Bring to boil then stir to crush the berries. Add two cups of sugar while continuously stirring. Bring to simmer for 5-10 mins and strain. Pour all ingredients into an iced Highball and stir. Top with soda water and garnish with the zest of an orange and orange peel.

Bloody Mary

INGREDIENTS -

I Part Horseradish

11/2 Parts Absolut Vodka

4 Parts Tomato Juice

4 Dashes Hot Sauce

1/3rd Part Worcestershire Sauce

1/3rd Part Lemon Juice

1 Wedge Lemon

1 Stick Celery

 HOW TO MIX - Fill a mixing glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Stir and pour into a highball glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a celery stick.

Pegu Club

INGREDIENTS- 

4 cl Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

1 cl Orange Curacao

1 tsp. lime juice

1 dash of Angostura bitters Orange bitters

HOW TO MIX- Add 4 cl Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin, 1 cl Orange Curacao, 1 tsp. lime juice, 1 dash of Angostura bitters, and a dash of orange bitters to a shaker with ice cubes shake vigorously for half a minute, and pour into a chilled coupette

Cheers!

 

 

