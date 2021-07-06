July 06, 2021
Singer Rahul Vaidya, Actor Disha Parmar Announce Wedding

Rahul Vaidya had proposed Disha Parmar on the Colors reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ last year.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:45 am
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar
Image posted on Instagram by Rahul Vaidya
Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar on Tuesday issued a joint statement announcing their marriage on July 16.

Vaidya, 33, had proposed Parmar on the Colors reality show "Bigg Boss" last year.  Towards the end of the show, when Parmar, 26, appeared on the series as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person. 

The couple was supposed to get married soon after "Bigg Boss" ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic. 

"With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July," Vaidya and Parmar said in a twitter post on Tuesday.

"We seek your love and blessings as we begin this this new chapter of love and togetherness," they added.

According to reports, the couple will have a  close-knit wedding.

On the work front, Vaidya will be next seen in "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi".

(PTI inputs)

