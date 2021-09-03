Sidharth Shukla Was Into Fitness And Did Not Consume Drugs: Sources

Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack on Thursday, did not consume druges, contrary to several reports, according to a source close to Sidharth Shukla’s family.

“I've seen reports suggesting that Sidharth was consuming drugs, but that's impossible. He was into fitness. He would never do anything that could hurt his mother,” the source told Outlook.

Sidharth Shukla, was declared dead on arrival on Thursday mornings by the officals at Mumbai’s Cooper hospital. He was 40. The source adds that Sidharth Shukla, went for a late night walk with his mother on Wednesday and even had an ice cream.

“He walked till 11pm with his mother. He also had ice cream and around 1 am, he asked for water as he was feeling restless. His sister was called immediately. She lives nearby,” the source said.

Sidharth Shukla rose to prominence with TV shows such as Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss 13. The source says that the family was really proud of his achievements.

“He was the star of the family. Everything was so good in his career,” the source added.

