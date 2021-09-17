Sidharth Shukla To Robert Pattinson: Here's A List Of Seven Most Handsome Men In The World

#100MostHandsomeMen2021 started trending on Twitter and once again fans started shipping names of their favourite stars on the social media platform. While big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, Sushant Singh Rajput and Salman Khan have received favour from many Bollywood fans, the main tussle seems to be between the singers from the famous K-pop group BTS and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Sidharth Shukla who died at the start of this month.

Jimin, Kim Seokjin and Jungkook

While the ARMY is divided as to which member from the K-pop group should be a part of the #100MostHandsomeMen2021, names of Jimin, Kim Seokjin and Jungkook are leading the list. BTS fans have been shipping names of their favorite stars for the last couple of months and expect either of the seven to become the most handsome man in 2021. Last year, V from the BTS group received the highest votes and was declared the most handsome man of 2020.

Sidharth Shukla

While Sidharth Shukla fans were supporting him even before his death, the untimely exit of the television superstar has made the support all the more aggressive. Sid has been an inspiration for many who do not have any background in the entertainment world but still aspire to make it big here. His craze among the fans was quite evident when he was a part of the ‘Bigg Boss 13’, and it was this huge fan following that helped him win the reality show.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson is a Hollywood famous and indeed the highest-paid actor. The full name of this gentleman is Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson and he was born in London on 13 May 1986. This man is popularly known for his character named Edward Cullen of the Twilight movie series. His name was included in the world's most 100 influential people and also in Forbes Celebrity 100.

This guy not only has a charming face but also a charming heart, because he also does a lot of charity work, including the Go Campaign. Robert also has some elegant wax statues in London and New York at Madame Tussauds.

Hrithik Roshan

The next on the list is the famous actor from India whose name is Hrithik Roshan. This guy is also so famous for his amazing dance. He was born on 10th January 1974 in Mumbai. Even as a child he became famous because he acted in many movies in the 1980s. The first movie in which he acted was 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'. Over the years he has gained many awards that also include 6 Filmfare awards which is a huge achievement.

David Beckham

David Beckham was born in London on 2nd May 1975 and in 1999 he got married to Victoria Beckham who is a popstar and now they have 4 adorable children.

The People's magazine identified him as among the sexiest men alive. As of now, he is the co-owner and President of Inter Miami CF, and co-owner of Salford City. This handsome man is also a goodwill ambassador.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba has also been identified as the Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 by the People's magazine along with many other fashion magazines. He was born in London on 6th September 1972. He is also a writer, an actor, a singer, rapper, DJ and producer as well. This guy has the most appealing face and an attractive personality. One of his famous performances was in the HBO series named The Wire. He is also known for the character Heimdall in the Marvel movie series.

Justin Trudeau

Justin Pierre James Trudeau is one of the most famous politicians in Canada. This man has been the Prime Minister of Canada since 2015 and is now the 23rd Prime Minister. Earlier his father named Pierre Trudeau was the 15th Prime Minister of Canada.

He was born in the month of December 1971 and got married in 2005 to Sophie Gregoire. Since 2013, he has been the leader of the Liberal Party. In 2021, he was mentioned in Vogue Magazine among the sexiest men.