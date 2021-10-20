Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Last Track 'Habit' Released

Fans of late actor Sidharth Shukla were in for a wonderful surprise when the music label Saregama released the track 'Habit'. This song will be the last time Shukla and actress Shehnaaz Gill will be seen together.

Shukla died in September before finishing the shoot of the track. The music video has been made by compiling whatever footage was available of the two actor together on and off camera. The song was shot at a beach and the remaining portion has been filled with shots of Gill singing the track as he missed Shukla.

The tagline of the song says, 'A Sidnaaz song', refering to the name, their fans gave the actors.

The song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee. The track was earlier titled 'Adhura' and had the tagline of 'Ek Adhura Gaana, Ek Adhuri Kahaani.'