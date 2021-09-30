Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Siddharth Roy Kapur Unanimously Re-Elected As President Of The Producers Guild Of India

Bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur has been re-elected as the Producers Guild Of India’s President unanimously. Not only that, even woman producers assumed key leadership roles after this election.

Siddharth Roy Kapur | Instagram

2021-09-30T22:19:03+05:30
Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 10:19 pm

Filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur has been re-elected as President of the Producers Guild of India at the 67th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association, held virtually on September 29. He was re-elected unanimously as the President by the Guild’s Council of Management.

Thanking members for the trust reposed in him through the years, Kapur announced that after serving for six consecutive years as Guild President by the end of 2022, he would not be making himself available for re-election next year and hence this coming year would be a year of leadership transition for the Guild to seamlessly usher in a new President at the next AGM in 2022.

As President of the Guild since 2017, Kapur has been at the forefront of spearheading multiple industry initiatives over the past few years that strive to increase the market size and reach of Indian content and include advocacy of producer interests on matters like legislation, taxation and ease of doing business.

At the AGM, members were apprised of key activities and developments during the year. With the ongoing pandemic throwing up unprecedented challenges, the Guild has been at the forefront of leading the industry’s response to this disruption by formulating rigorous SOPs for safe shooting, advocating for shoot resumptions, organizing vaccination camps for members and facilitating financial assistance to daily wage workers through donations by Guild members.

A key development at the Guild’s AGM was a major expansion in the ranks of women producers in leadership roles. Filmmaker Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures LLP and Ambika Khurana of Netflix India joined Incumbents Apoorva Mehta, Manish Goswami and Sunjoy Waddhwa as Vice Presidents of the Guild while Fazila Alllana of Sol Productions joined incumbent Ashim Samanta as Treasurer. Additionally, producer Shibahish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment was also elected as Vice President.

