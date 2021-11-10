Shubhangi Atre Recalls The Time She Got Lost In A Jungle

Actress Shubhangi Atre likes taking quick getaways from work whenever she can. The actress got a similar opportunity when she planned a forest trek. Everything was going good until she lost her track and ended up lost in the jungle.

Recalling the incident which was both adventurous and dangerous, Atre tells us, "I was very excited as this is my first jungle trekking adventure. As it was my off from shoots. We planned to explore jungle. I packed some sandwiches and bottles of mineral water. As expected I was very excited and impatient. My friends and husband joined me. Also we had one trek adviser, who was guiding us in the jungle."

She adds, "I was mesmerized by the beautiful flora. The lush forest with its distinctive aroma appealed to my senses. As we walked through the forest, I spotted a beautiful butterfly. I remember so distinctly, that it was a butterfly with so many colours and nothing that I had seen before. I was so focused on getting a closer look and clicking a picture that I kept following it as it flew around. I did not realise that even a slightest turn in a jungle can throw you off the track!"



Popularly known for her character of Angoori bhabhi in the sitcom, Atre adds, "Initially, I did not realise that I was separated from my group but the moment I realised that may be I had come too far, I started looking for them. Despite many attempts, I was still unable to locate them. I was so disappointed because even the mobile signals were not strong in the middle of the jungle. I didn't panic but I could feel my heart beat getting faster. I checked the time and it was getting late and I had no idea what to do in such a scenario. So, I sat on a fallen tree. Eventually to my respite, I heard the sound of breaking branches behind me. My first reaction was of fear but the moment I turned around to look, it was my husband. I was so relieved and could feel that I can breath properly again."

Even though the incident was scary, the actress doesn't mind planning another forest treck.

"We enjoyed a lot and explored lots of beautiful and interesting facts. I really want to have another outing like that," she says.

Atre is also known for featuring in popular shows like 'Kasturi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa' and 'Chidiya Ghar'.