Shruti Hassan On Father Kamal Hassan's Covid-19 Diagnosis: He Was Super Safe But Still Contracted It

Actress Shruti Haasan, who has been filming for the past two years, has remained paranoid on a film set.

While she is relieved that the majority of the population has now been vaccinated, she remarks that the Omicron variant is “a matter of concern across the board”.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actress said, “I lost a friend to Covid. There are no particular permutations and combinations as to who can contract it but I definitely do believe that vaccination has reduced the impact of the virus."

Talking about her father, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who contracted the coronavirus earlier, she shares, “My dad was super safe but it still happened. But he has recovered 100% and he has back to shooting. That’s wonderful news to all of us. The hospital was amazing and we’re really thankful to them.”

On the work front, Haasan is preparing to release a book of poetry that she has written and compiled. She says, “There was something personal that kept developing over time. I could just share them with my friends and family. Since my job entails writing now, I thought that I might as well compile the poems into a big bundle and share it with everyone.”

She adds, “I’ve been writing since I was 13. As a teenager, poetry was my sanity. Poetry has always been the driving force for me to communicate about myself to myself and maybe find a common thread with somebody else.”

The 'Vakeel Saab' actress, who is also a musician, claims that she eventually began creating her own song lyrics, which came to her rather effortlessly. “I love reading poetry and lyrics. I hadn’t ever thought of writing songs but my teacher at music school told me that I should start it, and the most amazing part is that I didn’t have to learn it. I’m still the person who looks up for lyrics online. Hip hop and rap lyrics are so intelligent. I love the way they use words and tell a story,” Haasan concludes.