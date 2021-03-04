March 04, 2021
Corona
Shreya Ghoshal Announces First Pregnancy, Shares Picture

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram to declare that she is she is expecting her first child with her husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 March 2021
Shreya Ghoshal Announces First Pregnancy, Shares Picture
Instagram/ Shreya Ghoshal
Shreya Ghoshal Announces First Pregnancy, Shares Picture
outlookindia.com
2021-03-04T12:08:43+05:30

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on Thursday announced her pregnancy on social media sharing a picture of herself flaunting and cradling her baby bump. 

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram to declare that she is expecting her first child with her husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

"Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and I are thrilled to share this news with you all," Ghoshal captioned the photo.

"Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives," she added.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

The singer tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade.

Ghoshal has sung several popular songs, including "Ghar More Pardesiya" from the 2019 film "Kalank", the title track of 2018's "Dhadak", "Deewani Mastani" from "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Bairi Piya" from "Devdas", which marked her debut in 2002.

(With inputs from PTI)

