Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shoojit Sircar on Making A Sequel To 'Vicky Donor': I Will Fail Miserably

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has revealed he was offered a lot of amount to make the sequel to his 2012 film 'Vicky Donor', but he had to turn it down.

Shoojit Sircar on Making A Sequel To 'Vicky Donor': I Will Fail Miserably
Shoojit Sircar has revealed he was offerred a lot of money to make the sequel of 2012 film 'Vicky Donor'. | Source: Instagram/@shoojitsircar

Trending

Shoojit Sircar on Making A Sequel To 'Vicky Donor': I Will Fail Miserably
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T11:40:30+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 11:40 am

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar was offered a lot of money to make the sequel to his 2012 hit film 'Vicky Donor', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and ami Gautam, but he refused it since, he believes he cannot make the film again, and in fact added that he would "fail miserably", if he were to do that. 

"Post 'Vicky Donor', I was offered loads of money to make its sequel. I had never imagined that kind of money would be offered to me just to make a part two," he said during a virtual session of the India Film Project (IFP). 

"They told me, 'Just do whatever but make it.' But if you ask me to make 'Vicky Donor' again, I won't be able to. I don't think I am capable enough to make it again. I will fail miserably," added Sircar.

The film, earned widespread acclaim and even won the National Film Award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. 

'Vicky Donor' was Sircar's third feature, after the 2005 war drama 'Yahaan' and the unreleased Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Shoebite'. Post the film, Sircar went on to helm acclaimed titles such as 'Madras Cafe', 'Piku', 'October', 'Gulabo Sitabo' and his latest, 'Sardar Udham'.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The director said he approaches his films like a calling, gravitating to what he wants to make next without following any pattern.

"If you are listening to one particular song, for a few days you just want to listen to that song. That track becomes you... it changes your life for that particular period. That's what cinema does to me. I work with one particular idea and it wraps me up. For me, it is all intuition and then I jump into it," he added.

His latest film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of the freedom fighter, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sicar, who is currently basking in the glorious reviews of the film which released on Amazon Prime Video recently, said the toughest part of the project was getting the cast right.

The makers had first cast Irrfan Khan for the biopic, but after the actor exited the project owing to his ill health, Kaushal was brought in. Khan passed away last year in April after a two year-long battle with a rare form of cancer.

"If you ask me what gave me sleepless nights... It was when what happened to Irrfan and I had to move on from the project to Vicky. That was a huge conflict, a challenge. Yes, Vicky and I had met, discussed it with him, we both had committed (to the project)...

"So we took it step-by-step. He tried the costumes and I felt slightly assured. Then we called for prosthetics to see if he looked the part, and did some photoshoots... I could see that innocence, enthusiasm in him," the filmmaker said.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shoojit Sircar Pune/Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bajrang Dal Activists Ransack Set Of 'Ashram', Throw Ink At Producer Prakash Jha's Face

Bajrang Dal Activists Ransack Set Of 'Ashram', Throw Ink At Producer Prakash Jha's Face

Alec Baldwin 'Cancelling Projects' After 'Fatal Shooting' Incident

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For Covid-19: 'Apologies To Anyone I’ve Let Down'

Rana Daggubati: Pawan Kalyan Has A Totally Different Charisma, Understanding Of Cinema

Karvachauth 2021: TV Stars Reveal How They Pamper Their Lady Love On The Festival

Book Review | 'The Midway Battle: Modi's Rollercoaster Second Term' By Gautam Chintamani

Ape-ic NFT: How Sotheby’s Pushed The Bored Ape Yatch Club To Elite Art Collector Circles

Poetry | 'What My Neighbour Left Behind' By Aditya Tiwari And 'The Kettle' By Pallavi Singh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Believes Akash Puri Will Score A Hit With Telugu Film 'Romantic'

Vijay Deverakonda Believes Akash Puri Will Score A Hit With Telugu Film 'Romantic'

Meet Conservationist Suyash Keshari Who Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Meet Conservationist Suyash Keshari Who Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Venkatesh, Varun Tej's 'F3' To Release On February 25

Venkatesh, Varun Tej's 'F3' To Release On February 25

Gauahar Khan: Finally One Day, Hopefully, I Will Be Known As 'India Ki Meryl Streep'

Gauahar Khan: Finally One Day, Hopefully, I Will Be Known As 'India Ki Meryl Streep'

Read More from Outlook

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Outlook Web Desk / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The owners of the two new IPL teams will be named by the BCCI on Monday in Dubai. Three foreign entities, including Manchester United, are in the fray.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement