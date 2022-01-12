‘Shershah’ To ‘The Sky Is Pink’ To ‘Guru’ - Films Which Depict Real Life Love Stories

There have been so many romantic films that we have watched over the years where we have seen an exclaimed, “This happens only in movies.” But you would be surprised to know that there are numerous such films which have love stories picked up from real-life people. While we agree that many of these romantic tracks in the movies are exaggerated taking cinematic liberties, the core of the love angle is indeed picked up from real people and their real love stories.

Here’s going down memory lane and checking out some of the most popular films where the romance of the onscreen couple was inspired by real-life people:

‘Guru’

The film ‘Guru’ was loosely based on the life of business mogul Dhirubhai Ambani. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film starred actor Abhishek Bachchan and actress Aishwarya Rai in leading roles. While Bachchan played the character based on Dhirubhai Ambani, Rai played the role inspired by Kokilaben Ambani. In the movie, Rai's character was a pillar of strength for Bachchan when he was struggling to make a career, and quite similar to that was the bond between Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife, Kokilaben Ambani, who always supported her entrepreneur husband, in his journey of becoming a great businessman.

‘Shershah’

Played by actor Sidharth Malhotra, Vikram Batra's life is chronicled in the film, from his boyhood days through his falling in love with Dimple Cheema (Kiara Advani) and eventually laying down his life for the nation. Malhotra and Advani have given outstanding performances. Advani is rock solid with her portrayal of a steadfast Sardarni who is head over heels in love with Malhotra's character. Vikram married Dimple in secret in a gurdwara without her knowledge. He had also put his own blood onto her maang (forehead) and called her 'Mrs. Batra.' But, sadly, Vikram gave his life for the country, leaving Dimple behind. The movie's tracks featuring Advani and Malhotra are delightful to listen to. 'Shershaah' is not just a war movie, it is also the love tale of Captain Vikram Batra, an unsung hero, and his eternal sweetheart, Dimple.

‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’

MS Dhoni's personal life was disclosed in the film, including a horrific tragedy that devastated him. Captain Cool was head over heels in love with Priyanka Jha, who was not only his true love but also his rock. God, on the other hand, had other intentions, and Priyanka died in a car accident in 2002. Later, Dhoni fell in love with a different girl, Sakshi (now his wife), played by Kiara Advani. Apart from that, it revealed a great deal about Dhoni's personal life, which he keeps private. The documentary covers several parts of Indian captain MS Dhoni's life, including his struggles to keep his father happy, losing matches, joining the Indian National Cricket Team, and his rivalry with Yuvraj Singh.

‘The Sky Is Pink’

The film is based on the love story of a couple who have been married for 25 years, and it is narrated by their brave daughter, who is in her teens and has pulmonary fibrosis. While focused on their own marriage, the couple battled their daughter's condition. Aditi (played by actress Priyanka Chopra) and Niren Chaudhary (played by actor Farhan Akhtar) met at Purani Dilli, fell in love, and became pregnant by accident. They married after that and stood by each other through thick and thin. They stayed joyful despite life's trials, and their chemistry was invigorating. Their daughter, Aisha, is shown in the film as a cheerful young lady who believes that the key to a good life is to live it to the fullest. She talked about how important it is to be happy and do things that we like. This is a completely factual tale, and one of the very rare love stories to have withstood the test of time.

‘Raazi’

This espionage drama follows the lives of Sehmat (played by Alia Bhatt), a RAW operative who was forced by her father to marry a Pakistani officer. Furthermore, the film was based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which was published in 2008. Sehmat had put her life on the line by disclosing vital intelligence regarding Pakistan's war plans. Sehmat's husband and in-laws were kind folks who treated her as if she were their own daughter. Despite having no formal training, Sehmat was able to relay sensitive signals to India. She did, however, fall in love with her spouse and even became pregnant with him. However, when her reality was revealed, she had to leave him, and their love tale was never completed.

‘Mary Kom’

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the titular character of ‘Mary Kom’. The film is about a young woman from Manipur who loved boxing since childhood. She wanted to become a boxer after meeting Singh, a well-known instructor who owns a gym. Her father had also urged her to choose between him and boxing at one time in her life, and she had steadfastly chosen boxing. She became a champion and popular as a result of her hard work and courage. She had also fallen in love with Onler, a character played by actor Darshan Kumaar, a long-time acquaintance, but her coach had feared that her marriage would divert her attention away from her aim. Mary, on the other hand, had decided to marry Onler, become pregnant, and give birth to lovely twins. Her husband, on the other hand, encouraged her to pursue her passion for boxing, inspired her, and even assisted her in becoming a world champion.

‘Jodhaa Akhbar’

Jodhaa Akbar is a film about a sixteenth-century love tale between Mughal Emperor Akbar (played by actor Hrithik Roshan) and a Rajput lady named Jodhaa (played by actress Aishwarya Rai). They had married as a result of an association that had subsequently blossomed into pure love. Akbar was a great monarch who ruled from the Himalayas to the Godavari River, and from Afghanistan to the Bay of Bengal. He had married the fiery Rajput princess Jodhaa after securing the Rajputs' devotion. Jodhaa, the daughter of King Bharmal of Amer, had disliked being used as a pawn in their marriage after their marriage. Akbar, on the other hand, had never viewed her in that light. As a result, his attention had turned away from winning fights and toward earning Jodhaa's affection, which he had ultimately accomplished. As a result, Jodhaa Akbar is an untold love story.