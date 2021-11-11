Shefali Shah Ventures Into The Hospitality Business With ‘Jalsa’; Says, ‘It’s About Food, Fun And Togetherness’

Actress Shefali Shah has time and again proved her mettle as an actor. She has had a prolific journey in acting which has spanned over two decades. Now, she is set to expand her horizon into the creative space. Her creativity is not just limited to cinema, but she is also known for her passion for painting and writing. The actress is now embarking on her new journey, venturing into the hospitality business.

It’s a known fact that Shefali Shah is a complete foodie and enjoys cooking during her free time, which was evident through her social media during the Covid-19 lockdown. Naturally, the thought of venturing into the hospitality business was always on her mind. It’s learnt that the actress is all set to open a lavish, theme-based restaurant ‘Jalsa’ in the plush locality of Ahmedabad (Gujarat) alongside Neha Bassi, a hospitality professional with over two decades of experience.

Talking about why she decided to take this plunge, Shefali Shah says, “I am a very passionate person and have always lived my life to the fullest. I believe in celebrating life each day every day. With family, friends, food, music, dance and much more, my new venture ‘Jalsa’ is exactly that! Living up to its title, ‘Jalsa’ is an experience of joy for everyone. (It’s) a quintessential Indian celebration with global design and food trends. ‘Jalsa’ is a perfect amalgamation of food, fun and togetherness.”

‘Jalsa’ is a labour of love and passion for the actress. With every element, starting right from the decor to the cutlery, from the recipes to the presentation, she has personally supervised and often, personally executed the process. Shefali Shah promises to bring with her, her innate understanding of the artful and heart-warming aspects of the human experience, to the world of dining and hospitality.

Besides shooting for her movie and OTT projects lately, Shefali Shah has been busy designing the interiors personally - from hand painting some walls to cheese boards, to creating an ambience people will love, to working closely with the chefs and sharing her own recipes to give an array of delicacies for every palate.

Talking more about ‘Jalsa’, Shefali Shah says, “My belief is to celebrate life. With an abundance of family, friends, food, fun, music, dance and much more and ‘Jalsa’ is exactly that! ‘Jalsa’ is not just a restaurant, it’s an experience. True to its name, ‘Jalsa’ serves all of the above and more. The good times never end in ‘Jalsa’ and nor does the food. ‘Jalsa’ is a buffet restaurant that serves up a mix of Indian dishes from various states and international fun dining. ‘Jalsa’ is a carnival of food fun and togetherness. From Ferris wheels, astrologers, henna artists, funfair games, etc, ‘Jalsa’ is not just a restaurant, it’s an experience of joy for everyone."

On the acting front, Shefali Shah will soon be seen in Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’, Junglee Pictures’ ‘Doctor G’, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s web series ‘Human’ and ‘Delhi Crime’ season 2.