Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sharvari Wagh denies being in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal

Actress Sharvari Wagh recently stated that there is no truth to reports claiming that she is dating Sunny Kaushal.

Sharvari Wagh denies being in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal
The duo was last seen together in the web-series 'The Forgotten Army'. | Instagram\Sharvari

Trending

Sharvari Wagh denies being in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T17:12:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 5:12 pm

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who was rumoured to be dating actor Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother, recently cleared the air by denying the link-up rumours with the 'Shiddat' actor. The actress recently attended actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's small wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, further adding fuel to the rumours.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

In an interview with India.com, Wagh said, “Sunny and I have worked on The Forgotten Army together. This was four years back. We really became very good friends and we have stayed friends for over the last four years. Kabir (Kabir Khan) sir was there, I was there and he was there… we all have become such good friends for so long now.”

Talking about how rumours come out as articles she said, “Honestly, the rumours are ‘very rumoured’ and I would say these are only ‘rumours’. At the end of the day, when you make such close friends, you can’t shy away (from the bonding). Things coming out as articles don’t mean you would stop living. These are the friends that I have made in the industry and I had to be there for them,” she added.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

Wagh, who made her Bollywood debut this year in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was also cast in the Amazon Prime web series ‘The Forgotten Army’, in which she had a key role alongside Sunny Kaushal. Sunny Kaushal was last seen in the film 'Shiddat,' in which he starred alongside Radhika Madan.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sharvari Wagh Sunny Kaushal Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Mumbai Couple Marriage Bollywood Gossip Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Positive For Covid-19 Despite Getting Vaccinated Earlier This Year

Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Positive For Covid-19 Despite Getting Vaccinated Earlier This Year

'Squid Game' Creator In Talks With Netflix For Season 3

Music Composer Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboothiri Dies At 58

Salman Khan’s 'Veer' Producer Vijay Galani Passes Away In London

Sanjay Mishra Feels National Award-Winning-Films Should Be ‘Showcased Across India’

Kareena Kapoor Captures A Candid Moment Of Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Khan; Kangana Ranaut Reacts

Shahid Kapoor To Reduce His Acting Fee For 'Jersey's Theatrical Release?

Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Snippets Of The Year 2021 Featuring Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nora Fatehi Tests Positive For Covid-19

Nora Fatehi Tests Positive For Covid-19

Best Indian Movies Dealing With Dystopia and Post Apocalypse

Best Indian Movies Dealing With Dystopia and Post Apocalypse

Is Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Planning To Quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

Is Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Planning To Quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

The Beauty Of Pageants: A Platform For Representing Femininity Branded As Empowerment And Freedom

The Beauty Of Pageants: A Platform For Representing Femininity Branded As Empowerment And Freedom

Read More from Outlook

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

Jayanta Oinam / India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Centurion. After setting a 305-run target, India dismissed South Africa for 191 on Day 5 of the first Test.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Mayank Jain Parichha / Yearender 2021: The reality is reels – an ensemble of sound and visuals to share some short message of 15 or 30 seconds on Instagram – are reducing the shelf life of a meme.

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

Kamalika Ghosh / While the new-age tech companies’ customer network got strengthened, most of them did not concentrate on their service providers’ welfare.

Advertisement