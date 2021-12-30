Sharvari Wagh denies being in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who was rumoured to be dating actor Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother, recently cleared the air by denying the link-up rumours with the 'Shiddat' actor. The actress recently attended actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's small wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, further adding fuel to the rumours.

In an interview with India.com, Wagh said, “Sunny and I have worked on The Forgotten Army together. This was four years back. We really became very good friends and we have stayed friends for over the last four years. Kabir (Kabir Khan) sir was there, I was there and he was there… we all have become such good friends for so long now.”

Talking about how rumours come out as articles she said, “Honestly, the rumours are ‘very rumoured’ and I would say these are only ‘rumours’. At the end of the day, when you make such close friends, you can’t shy away (from the bonding). Things coming out as articles don’t mean you would stop living. These are the friends that I have made in the industry and I had to be there for them,” she added.

Wagh, who made her Bollywood debut this year in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was also cast in the Amazon Prime web series ‘The Forgotten Army’, in which she had a key role alongside Sunny Kaushal. Sunny Kaushal was last seen in the film 'Shiddat,' in which he starred alongside Radhika Madan.