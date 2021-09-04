Sharman Joshi Excited To Be In His ‘First Musical’

Actor Sharman Joshi is excited to be part of the upcoming film ‘Music School’ and feels that the movie’s music will feel like a “breath of fresh air”.

“Papa Rao Biyyala's ‘Music School’ is my first musical. I'm grateful for this dream collaboration of brilliant artists including the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, Broadway choreographer Adam Murray and cinematographer Kiran Deohans,” he says.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life and I'm thrilled to be diving into a piece of cinema that is based on exploring music. I think Indian films have seen a decline in the number of songs in recent times and a musical such as ours will surely feel like a breath of fresh air,” adds Sharman Joshi.

Apart from Sharman Joshi, the film, about the pressure of the unimaginative education system on children to mug equations and aim only to become doctors or engineers, leaving no time for art or sport, also stars Shriya Saran, Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Prakash Raj and others, apart from Sharman Joshi.

Cinematographer Kiran Deohans renowned for his work in Jodhaa Akbar will be on board for the Papa Rao Biyyala directorial. The mahurat of the musical will eventuate on the 15th of October.

The 12-song musical, set in Hyderabad, also features three songs from the Oscar-winning film ‘Sound of Music’ which are used situationally.

