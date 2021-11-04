Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Sharad Malhotra: Anyone Can Become An Actor, But No One Can Romance Like Shah Rukh Khan

‘Vidrohi’ actor Sharad Malhotra is a big fan of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about him turning 56, he also opens up about how he is a huge fan of SRK and how he has often looked up to him for inspiration.

Shah Rukh Khan And Sharad Malhotra | Instagram

2021-11-04T00:41:07+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 12:41 am

Actor Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 yesterday. Wishes from all over the world were pouring in. With his son Aryan Khan back home and Diwali just a day away, the celebration has only tripled for him. Sending him birthday wishes was ‘Vidrohi’ actor Sharad Malhotra, who has often called SRK his acting inspiration.

He said, "It's not news that I am a big SRK fan. He is an extraordinary actor and an amazing human being. He is an institution in himself and is considered a global icon. People all over the world and even renowned actors call themselves a fan of the superstar. He is handsome, he is funny, and he has a charismatic personality."

"I have seen all his films but 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' will always be my favourite. Having said that, I feel he has done a fabulous job in his recent movies like 'Zero' and 'Fan'. Anyone can become an actor, but no one can romance like SRK," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 after the agency conducted a drug raid on a cruise ship. After spending nearly four weeks in jail, Aryan Khan was granted bail on October 28, but he went home only on October 30 due to some delay in paperwork. Sharad Malhotra said that he is happy that Aryan Khan is back home to his family now.

"I'm happy that his son Aryan was back home for his birthday and Diwali. It must have been an emotional moment when he would have reached home. Also, I would like to mention, there was a video that surfaced online on the day SRK went to see Aryan in the Arthur Road Jail, and while coming back he was greeting everyone Namaste, that shows what a humble, down-to-earth and a true gentleman he is," Sharad Malhotra concluded.

