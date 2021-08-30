Shakti Kapoor Denies Daughter Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha’s Wedding Rumours: ‘He Has Not Asked For Shraddha’s Hand In Marriage’

Shakti Kapoor has refuted rumours regarding the impending wedding of his daughter actor Shraddha Kapoor and photographer Rohan Shrestha. In an interview with Times of India, Kapoor said that Shrestha has not approached him or the family, asking for their blessings.

“Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse?” he said in the interview.

"But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that,” he added.

The rumours of two dating each other, first began in 2019, after Shraddha Kapoor did a photoshoot, and was teased by her peers including actors Varun Dhawan and her brother Siddhant Kapoor about her possible romance with the star photographer.

““I have never stopped Shraddha or Siddhanth from following their dreams. Many people ask me if I stopped Shraddha from becoming an actress, but that is not true. I want her to shine and do well – she is such a hard-working and talented girl. I call her my ‘golden girl’. She has made it on her own in Bollywood,” Kapoor said in the interview.

