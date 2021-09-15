Shah Rukh Khan’s Next With Rajkumar Hirani To Be A Social Drama On ‘Donkey Flight’; Check Details

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from action for almost two years. He last appeared in Aanand L Rai's film ‘Zero’. The actor has many projects lined up on his list including the espionage drama ‘Pathan’ and Atlee's next untitled film. The Badshah of Bollywood has also hinted about his secret OTT project with Disney plus Hotstar.

The film is based on ‘Donkey Flight’ – The method is an illegal backdoor route that has emerged as a common escape path for Indians to settle in countries like the US and Canada.

Hirani’s film deals with this wide subject in his trademark style with a narrative filled with emotional as well as light-hearted moments. It’s a story of a Punjabi guy and his arduous journey of immigration to Canada, a news portal mentioned.

The film shows the illegal passage of Punjabi’s, who are tempted by travel agents to settle in foreign countries for a better lifestyle, but they fall into a bigger trap.

The film is supposed to go on floors in 2022 and the makers are eyeing to rope in Taapsee Pannu to play the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan.