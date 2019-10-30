Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager After Her Lehnga Caught Fire At Bachchan's Diwali Bash

Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager After Her Lehnga Caught Fire At Bachchan's Diwali Bash

It is reported that Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager After Her Lehnga Caught Fire At Bachchan's Diwali Bash
Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager After Her Lehnga Caught Fire At Bachchan's Diwali Bash
outlookindia.com
2019-10-30T17:32:28+0530

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan came to the rescue of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's long time manager Archana Sadanand, whose lehnga caught fire at Bachchan's Diwali bash.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Archana's dress caught fire from a diya lit at the celebration. Shah Rukh, who was present there, quickly saved Archana.

It is reported that Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She has suffered 15 per cent burns on her right leg and hands. Even SRK too sustained some minor burns.

Shah Rukh attened the Diwali party with his wife Gauri Khan. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also turned up at Bachchan's Diwali party.

(IANS)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Aishwarya Rai Diwali Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Sunny Leone To Be A Part Of Musical Broadway Abhimanyu
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement