Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager After Her Lehnga Caught Fire At Bachchan's Diwali Bash

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan came to the rescue of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's long time manager Archana Sadanand, whose lehnga caught fire at Bachchan's Diwali bash.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Archana's dress caught fire from a diya lit at the celebration. Shah Rukh, who was present there, quickly saved Archana.

It is reported that Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She has suffered 15 per cent burns on her right leg and hands. Even SRK too sustained some minor burns.

Shah Rukh attened the Diwali party with his wife Gauri Khan. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also turned up at Bachchan's Diwali party.

