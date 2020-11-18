November 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Shah Rukh Khan Begins Shoot For Siddharth Anand's Next

Shah Rukh Khan Begins Shoot For Siddharth Anand's Next

The film is reportedly titled 'Pathan' and will be the actor's first project after 2018's 'Zero'

PTI 18 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Shah Rukh Khan Begins Shoot For Siddharth Anand's Next
Shah Rukh Khan
PTI Photo/Shashank Parade
Shah Rukh Khan Begins Shoot For Siddharth Anand's Next
outlookindia.com
2020-11-18T21:07:40+05:30

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday started shooting for his next film, to be helmed by "War" director Siddharth Anand, according to a source close to the project.

Khan was spotted at Yash Raj Studios in a long hair look, leading to speculation that he has commenced filming for the movie reportedly titled "Pathan".

The film marks his first project after 2018's "Zero", which received a lukewarm response.

While there is no official confirmation regarding the shoot of the movie billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films, an insider said, "Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for his next film with Siddharth from today."

According to reports, the 55-year-old star is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy, South filmmaker Atlee for a potboiler, and "Bharat" director Ali Abbas Zafar and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of "The Family Man" fame for separate films.

Khan is yet to make an official announcement on his next feature film.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Watch: Money Heist Actress Singing 'Chunari Chunari'; Sushmita Sen Reacts

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai Bollywood Movies Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos