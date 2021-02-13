'See You At The Movies': Sonam Kapoor Shares Post After Wrap Up Of 'Blind'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday announced the shooting wrap for her upcoming movie "Blind".

Directed by Shome Makhija, "Blind" is an action-thriller genre movie, which centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

The 35-year-old actor began shooting for the film in December last year in Glasgow, Scotland and the shoot has been wrapped in a start-to-end schedule that lasted 39 days.

Taking to social media, Sonam wrote, "It’s a Film Wrap for #BLIND ! See you at the Movies! @shomemak @gairiksarkar @avishek_g #sujoyghosh @ Glasgow, United Kingdom," Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

The film's cast also include seasoned actors like Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.

"Blind" is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Prince Nahar and Sachin Nahar of RV Motion, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.

The movie will hit the theatres later this year.

Previously, Sonam shared another cute post on Instagram where she is seen hugging the hot water bottle amid the freezing cold in Scotland.

