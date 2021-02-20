February 20, 2021
Corona
Security Beefed Up Outside Big B's House After Cong Leader Nana Patole Targets Him

After Congress leader Nana Patole slammed Amitabh Bachchan for not speaking up against the fuel price rise, security tightened outside the actor's residence

20 February 2021
The police have increased security forces outside Amitabh Bachchan's house has been increased two days after Congress leader Nana Patole slammed Amitabh Bachchan for not speaking out against the fuel price rise. 

An official from the local police station informed, "It is a temporary measure, as a precaution", without specifying what prompted them to deploy more personnel outside the actor's bungalow in Juhu. 

Earlier this week, Patole, the Maharashtra Congress chief, had lashed out at Bollywood celebrities including Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, saying they used to tweet about the rise in petrol and diesel prices during the UPA regime, but now they are quiet.

If they did not take a stand on the issue of the current fuel price hike, then the screening of their films and shootings would not be allowed in Maharashtra, he had said on Thursday.

Congress shares power in the state with the NCP and Shiv Sena.

With PTI Inputs 

