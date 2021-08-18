Scarlett Johansson Expecting First Child With Colin Jost

American actor Scarlett Johansson and her husband, journalist Colin Jost are will soon be welcoming their first child together. According to reports, while performing at a stand-up comedy gig in Conneticut over the weekend, Jost said, “We're having a baby, it's exciting," as per a source in the audience.

Johansson, the star of Marvel's 'Avengers' film franchise, first sparked pregnancy rumours in June after skipping out on several 'Black Widow' events. Johansson, 36, is already a mother to her six-year-old daughter Rose whom she shares with French journalist Romain Dauriac.

She and Jost, 39, quietly got married last October after three years of dating. Their wedding was attended by immediate family and loved ones following the COVID-19 safety precautions.

Johansson recently sued Disney Studios, parent company of Marvel, alleging that her contract was breached when 'Black Widow' was released on their streaming platform Disney Plus. She was recently cast in Wes Anderson's latest film, which also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks as well as the acclaimed auteur's old favourites Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman and Tilda Swinton.

(With Inputs From PTI)

