Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Saumya Kamble Lift’s 'India’s Best Dancer Season 2' Trophy

Contestant Saumya Kamble joined the finale via video call as she was unwell. On her behalf, her parents accepted the trophy and prize.

The dancer was also known as 'Choti Helen.' | Instagram\Saumya.k

2022-01-10T12:17:04+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 12:17 pm

Saumya Kamble of Pune took home the ‘India's Best Dancer Season 2’ trophy on Sunday (January 9). She won the trophy, a car, and a cash award of Rs 15 lakh by defeating competitors Gourav Sarwan and Roza Rana.

Sarwan from Jaipur was declared as the first runner-up and  Rana from Odisha was declared as the second runner-up

Kamble was recently called "choti Helen" by singer Asha Bhosle, and actress Norah Fatehi gave her a belly dance coin belt.

As reported by The Indian Express, talking about the win, Kamble said in a statement, “I am overwhelmed with emotions. I would like to thank everyone who voted and supported me in this journey and the ones who have become an integral part of my life. Especially my choreographer and mentor on this show – Vartika didi who has been with me through this journey. I owe a lot to her. Being a part of India’s Best Dancer has been a great learning and I have found like minded individuals who are as passionate about dancing as I am. I don’t know what the future holds, but dance will surely be an important part of it. I would like to thank all the judges Malaika ma’am, Terence Sir and Geeta Maa who have been a pillar of strength for all of us on the show with their kind words and constant motivation.”

Her choreographer Vartika Jha was handed a cheque of Rs five lakh.

Jha said in a statement, “All the effort, hard work, trust and determination has led to this day where my girl Saumya has won the coveted title. I am so proud of her! When we first got paired, instead of rushing into multiple techniques at once, we took each performance as a challenge and only aimed to do our best. Her dedication with every performance has been extraordinary. I wish her all the best! Thank you India’s Best Dancer for having given us this opportunity and a big shout out to all the people who voted for us. Gratitude and love to all!”

Choreographers Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, and actress Malaika Arora judged the show, which was hosted by Maniesh Paul. The judges from India's Got Talent, actress Shilpa, singer Shetty, Badshah, and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, were also present at the finale. 

