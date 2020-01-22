Sara Ali Khan Reveals Who She Stalks The Most, And It's Not Kartik

Sara Ali Khan has climbed the charts with her first two films and established herself as one of the most prominent actresses from the younger generation. Now, with Love Aaj Kal releasing in less than a month from now, the team launched the theatrical promo of the rom-com last week.
Sara and Kartik Aryan, popularly called Sartik by their fans, have clearly turned out to be one of the most discussed on-screen couples of late. There were rumours that the two were dating but they have never openly addressed it. The film is scheduled for a Valentine Day release this year.
We hacked Sara's phone and found all her pictures - the ones she's taken on the sets of Love Aaj Kal, her favourite selfie, her favourite throwback picture and more. We got Sara to reveal all things on her phone, she also told us who she stalks. And no, it's not Kartik Aaryan. She tells us, "I stalk a lot of people but someone's profile who I regularly check is Deepika Padukone." About Kartik though, she said that he's constantly on his phone. "Both Kartik and Ibrahim are always using the phone. I think boys are more addicted to their phones."
